Ben Rosin and Andrew Boeser combined for a two-hit shutout as Mounds View nipped Forest Lake 2-0 at home Wednesday.
Rosin threw five innings (one hit, two walks, nine strikeouts) for the win and Boeser went two innings (one hit, one strikeout) for the save.
Mounds View (2-2) scratched for both runs in the second inning as Reid Thurston, Blake Guerin, and Drew Rogers singled to load the bases, Mason Dean walked to force home Thursday and Cooper Kleppe’s ground out scored Guerin.
The Mustangs made just one error and Logan Grimm fielded two difficult grounders at first base.
Will Rogers was 2-for-2 (double, walk), Thurston 2-for-3, Drew Rogers 1-for-2 (hit-by-pitch) and Guerin 1-for-3.
The Mustangs will host East Ridge on Friday for SAYB Day. Shoreview Area Youth Baseball Players are invited to attend, stand with the Mustangs for the anthem, help announce the game, and receive prizes throughout the game.
