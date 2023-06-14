Mounds View has exited the state tournament with a pair of one-run losses. The Section 5AAAA champions fell to Lakeville South 1-0 in the consolation round Wednesday as Ian Segna threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts against them, at St. Anthony Village. The Mustangs, who lost to Minnetonka 4-3 on Tuesday, finished 15-11. A home run by Brandon Witter for Lakeville South (18-9) in the second inning was the lone run of the game. Drew Rogers pitched six innings for Mounds View, allowing seven hits and four walks, but just the one run. He struck out six. Aiden Bale threw one scoreless inning. The Mustangs had just four hits and two walks. Hayden Sperbeck notched two singles, Tyler Geurin a double and Parker Holmboe a single.

