Blake Guerin, Mounds View senior, garnered a pair of metro-wide baseball honors for the 2022 baseball season. Drew Rogers, sophomore, was also named all-metro.
Guerin, 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher and third baseman, signed by Iowa, was named Pioneer Press metro player of the year, and was named to the Star-Tribune all-metro first team. Guerin slammed nine home runs and drove home 37 runs in 25 games, hitting .333, also notching three doubles and 17 runs. On the mound, he posted a 4-1 record, two saves, and 1.46 earned-run-average in 47.3 innings, with 46 strikeouts and just eight walks
Rogers was named top the Star-Tribune all-metro second team. He batted .449 with six homers, seven doubles, 23 RBI’s, and 18 walks. Rogers has already committed to Georgia Tech.
All-Suburban East players were Guerin, Rogers, senior Maddox Folska and senior Landon Both. Getting honorable mentions were seniors Brendan Goldman, Leo Fleischhacker, and Brandon Cook.
The Mustangs were 16-9 overall and section runner-up, and 12-6 in conference for third place.
Other team stats: Tyler Guerin, a sophomore, hit .387. Tanner Hoeman hit .368 (14 RBIs), Both .298, Parker Holmboe .297 (22 runs), Folska .292, Connor Chervaney .288 (15 runs), Hayden Sperbek .286, and Goldman .275 (16 runs, 10 stolen bases). Fleischhaker pitched 21.6 innings with a 2-1 record, 1.29 ERA, and 28 strikeouts. Cook had a 3-3 record and 2.66 ERA in 23.7 innings with 19 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.