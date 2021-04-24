East Ridge broke open a 0-0 game against Mounds View with two runs in each of the last two innings to beat the Mustangs 4-0 at home Friday. Ben North of East Ridge (1-4) threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine, allowing just one hit and three walks. Mustang starter Will Rogers threw six innings, striking out 10 and walking just one. After five scoreless innings, yielding just one hit, he gave up four hits and runs in the sixth. Reid Thurston gave up two runs on a hit and two walks in the seventh. Mounds View had just two hits, both by Mason Dean. The Mustangs are 2-3 after five home games. They’ll have their first road game Monday at White Bear Lake.
