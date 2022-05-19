White Bear Lake edged Mounds View 9-8 on Wednesday evening, ending a string of six straight losses to the Mustangs, one of the conference’s top teams each year.
Tim Boncher delivered a three-run double to give the Bears (6-11) the lead in the fifth. Mounds View (11-6) pulled even, but the Bears regained the lead on a sacrifice fly by Eli Reeves in the sixth.
Reeves knocked in three runs with a single and two sac flies. Kaden Johnson was 1-for-2 plus two walks, drove home two runs and scored twice.
Aiden Welch pitched four innings (four runs, five strikeouts), Noah Jacka 12/3 (one run, two strikeouts) and Owen Mortimer 11/3 (three runs). Landon Both hit a two-run homer for the Mustangs (11-6).
Both, Drew Rogers and Tyler Guerin, their first tree batters, were all 2-for-4 and Rogers knocked in three runs. Maddox Folska, Levi Fleischaker and Tanner Hoeman pitched.
