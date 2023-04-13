brett

Brett Swenson (top), wrestling in the state finals here, was named Mustang MVP.

 Marcia Loween

Ten Mounds View wrestlers were named to the all-Suburban East team, and five medaled at state, after the Mustangs finished 9-0 in conference and 31-1 overall, and placed second in Section 4AAA. 

Named all-conference were senior Jacob “J Roc” Solheim; juniors Gavin Mqxey, Quin Morgan, Apollo Ashby, and Brady Swenson; sophomores Joey Muhlstein, Ethan Swenson, Colt Loween and Brett Swenson; and 8th-grader Caden Grenier. 

