Ten Mounds View wrestlers were named to the all-Suburban East team, and five medaled at state, after the Mustangs finished 9-0 in conference and 31-1 overall, and placed second in Section 4AAA.
Named all-conference were senior Jacob “J Roc” Solheim; juniors Gavin Mqxey, Quin Morgan, Apollo Ashby, and Brady Swenson; sophomores Joey Muhlstein, Ethan Swenson, Colt Loween and Brett Swenson; and 8th-grader Caden Grenier.
Solheim, the lone senior, set a team record with 36 falls and finished with 138 career wins and three state medals (sixth twice and third).
Honorable mentions went to junior James Walker, sophomore Eli Claseman, freshman Will Schneider and sophomore Ethan Benson.
The Mustangs had five all-staters, their most ever, as Brett Swenson (47-3) placed second in the state tournament at 106 pounds, Morgan (46-7) third at 195, Solheim (48-5) third at 285, Ashby (46-5) fourth at 170 and Muhlstein (29-4) fourth at 182.
Other state entrants were Grenier (36-2) at 132, Brady Swenson (38-8) at 145, Loween (43-6) at 152, Ethan Swenson (36-10) at 170.
Team awards went to Brett Swenson (most valuable), Silas Helmer (rookie of the year), Claseman (most improved) and Morgan (Mustang Award).
