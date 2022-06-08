Blessed with four exceptional middle distance runners, the Mounds View track team decided to put them all in the same race, the 4x800, one time only, and see if they could break the school record. Maybe even the state record.
The quartet of senior Maximus Gregory, juniors Victor Lelinga and Elliott McArthur, and senior William Skelly accomplished both goals and much more Thursday, May 26, at the Suburban East Conference meet.
“We got a call about a half hour later from the Nike representative for our nine-state area, once he saw our time (online),” said Ross Fleming, Mustang coach. “We had the best time in the nation so far. He invited us to Nike nationals.”
The Mustangs blazed eight laps at Park High School in Cottage Grove, all four of them with personal best splits, hitting the finish line in seven minutes, 39.91 seconds, which shattered the school record of 7:45.95 that’s stood since 2007, and the conference meet record of 7:59.28 set by the Mustangs in 2019.
They were 2.3 seconds under the previous 2022 national best of 7:41.59 by Ridge (NJ), set April 28, and broke the 24-year-old Minnesota record of 7:41.94 set in 1998 by Stillwater at Nike Nationals. (That was the third-oldest boys state record behind the long jump record, 1982, and high jump, 1973.)
“One of the best moments of my life,” Lelinga reflected.
“To get a state record and be invited to a national meet is huge,” McArthur said. “Icing on the cake.”
The Mustang quartet won by 36 seconds over second-place Forest Lake. “What’s amazing is that they got this time running alone,” said Fleming. “After the first 600 meters, nobody was close. That they were able to do this without anyone pushing them is so impressive.”
The foursome won’t run the 4x800 together again until Nike nationals June 18 in Eugene, OR, but the same group won the 4x400 at the conference also and will pursue section/state honors.
Shoreview Press contacted all four to reflect on the historic run.
“We wanted to attempt to break the state record because we knew we had a shot at it,” said leadoff man Gregory. “So, the conference was where we planned to attempt it. This race was our one and only chance so we were all pretty nervous.”
Gregory had a Forest Lake runner on his elbow for 600 meters, then pulled away, handing off after a 1:58.9 split. “I knew I had to go out hard and not give up the lead. I just ran as hard as I could and tried to drown out the pain.”
Lelinga was “excited and nervous” as he watched Gregory approach with the baton. ”We had a goal and we had to execute it,” said Lelinga, who turned in a 1:55 split. “We knew we are a special group, capable of doing something special. With the help of our coaches and the training we were confident.”
Lelinga handed off with a huge lead. “When I got the baton, we were probably 80 to 100 meters ahead,” said McArthur, who added to it with a 1:53.3 split. About running alone, he said, “Watching Max and Victor run so well before me was a big help. Along with knowing that it wasn't just for me, but all the other guys who were working to make it happen.”
Skelly lapped two teams as he closed it out with a 1:52 split. “I’m not sure how far ahead I was when I got the baton. I was too dialed in to think about any of the other teams,” he said. “We all have worked so hard all season. I was very confident it would go well.”
At Section 5AA, along with the 4x400, Skelly ran the 800 (he was state champion last year) and 1600; McArthur the 3200 (state runner-up last year) and 1600, and Lelinga and Gregory the 800. “We’ve already done what we set out to do with our 4x800,” Skelly said, “and we all have individual goals that we haven’t accomplished yet.”
Bruce Strand is a sports writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
