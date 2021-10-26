A Triple Crown Tuesday for siblings

The Gregory family of Vadnais Heights had a memorable day in sports for the Mounds View Mustangs on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Senior twins Elizabeth and Maximus helped their respective cross country teams win the Suburban East Conference championships in the afternoon at Tanners Brook Golf Course near Forest Lake.
Amelia, a sophomore, helped the soccer team beat Maple Grove 2-0 for the Section 5AAA championship in Maple Grove in the evening.
“Max and I ended up going straight to Maple Grove after our race,” Elizabeth said. “Unfortunately, Amelia didn’t get the chance to watch us run, because her (team) bus left too early.”
Elizabeth, a co-captain, was the Mustangs No. 2 runner and placed ninth overall as they captured the program’s first conference title since 1995 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
Max, who played soccer previously, switched to cross country this year, recruited by his twin. He joined a strong lineup, worked his way into the top five and placed 22nd as they won the SEC by a wide margin.
“Max has seen the incredible running community we have at Mounds View through my experiences with it,” Elizabeth said. “He joined track last spring and loved it, so this fall he joined cross country.”
Amelia plays a center back on the soccer team, part of a dominant defensive corps that’s posted 15 shutouts in 19 games heading into the state tournament.
A soccer player since age four, Amelia never took up distance running. However, all three are teammates on the school’s trap shooting club team, which has fall and spring seasons. The twins are captains. Amelia is also in Nordic Ski, and Elizabeth plays golf.
