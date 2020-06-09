The Shoreview Press invited local athletes by email through their coaches to comment on the unprecedented loss of an entire season due to the pandemic. Two who responded were senior members of the baseball and boys track teams, both expected to be outstanding teams.
Brett Bateman, who has signed with the Gophers, lamented missing a chance to contend for the state baseball championship after reaching state last year and placing fifth.
“Well, it hurts so bad,” said the senior pitcher/outfielder. “We were ranked first in the state and had one of the most talented teams in Minnesota. We all worked so hard this offseason to win for Mounds View but now it’s gone … I miss playing with the guys I’ve been playing with/against for over 10 years now.”
Bateman, also a basketball player, added, “When we lost to Park Center (in the section semifinals), I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I wore a Mustang jersey.”
As much as he wanted to play, Bateman said, “But it must be in a safe manner.”
Alec Nelson, senior track star and member of the Mustangs state champion cross country team last fall, said, “I was devastated. I was really looking forward to having an unforgettable season.”
“I miss practicing and competing alongside my teammates the most. I did have hope that the season would eventually resume, but that hope started to slip away once Mounds View closed for the remainder of the school year.”
Nelson worked out on his own, grateful, he said, for the help of a couple of alumni. He had anticipated a successful, outstanding season, with goals of making all-state in the 800 and his team contending for state titles in both the MSHSL and true-team meets.
“I also looked forward to lowering my personal best in the 800 and attempting to break the school’s 4x400 relay record with my teammates Josh, Santino and Terry,” said Nelson, who plans to continue in track and cross-country at University of North Dakota.
