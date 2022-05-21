The Mounds View girls track team earned fifth place in the state true-team meet on Friday at Stillwater. The Mustangs qualified by winning Section 5AAA at home on May 10.
Top six at state among 12 entrants were Minnetonka 1159.5, Wayzata 1125, Rosemount 1122, St. Michael-Albertville 913.5, Mounds View 800 and Eagan 888.
Hadley Streit led the Mustangs as she won the shot put (40-10 3/4) and took fifth in the discus (117-6).
Jaylyn Ahlberg took second in pole vault (11-0). Julia Dahl was third in triple jump (37- 1/4) Taylor Isabel ran fourth in the 1600 (4:57.57) and fifth in the 800 with 2:19.13.
Lauren Kath eighth in the 400 (59.80) and Ivy Nystrom 13th (1:00.90). Celeste Rhyn was ninth in the 200 dash (26.70) and 12th in the 100 (13.03). Emily Mehta took 12th in the 1600 (5:20.98). Kyra Marshall was 13th in 100 hurdles (16.67)
Top relay finishes were fourth in the 4x200 (1:48.67) and fifth in the 4x800 (9:53.00).
