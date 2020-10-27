Snowstorm paddle board

Chris Mielke, of Shoreview, glides across Snail Lake on his paddle board, Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the first heavy snow fall of the season. Mielke said,  “It’s always something I’ve wanted to do.”

 Tom Olmscheid | Submitted

Chris Mielke, of Shoreview, glided across Snail Lake on his paddle board, Tuesday, Oct. 20, during the first heavy snow fall of the season. Mielke said,  “It’s always something I’ve wanted to do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.