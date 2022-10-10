A group of nearly 10 families living in southern Shoreview is gearing up for the annual Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Walk & Roll to School Day is an annual event that involves communities from across the country walking and rolling to school on the same day. It began in 1997 as a one-day event. Today, thousands of schools across America — from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico — participate every October. Over time, this celebration has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school.
Ann Gentry, of Shoreview, is a member of the walking club. She has been walking her kids to and from school every day for the last five years.
“We are at the edge of the neighborhood, and when we walk to school we pick up kids and parents along the way,” Gentry said. “We walk in the wind, rain, snow, in all weather, all year long, even on the bitter cold days. One of the best things about living in our neighborhood is that walking is a realistic goal in all weather.”
The walk to and from Island Lake Elementary School takes approximately 15 minutes.
“This time of year, we are crunching the leaves under our feet and soon the kids will be making snowballs,” Gentry said. “There's something to see with all seasons. The kids like to walk through the puddles and see the worms when it rains.”
Gentry said that Chris Koepple, the crossing guard at Island Lake Elementary School, is amazing.
“She's really good about watching out for the kids, and she knows who the walkers are,” Gentry said. “She's good about making sure the cars, all of the buses and people are out of the way before the kids cross.”
According to Gentry, walking to school is good for the environment because they are not driving cars. It’s also a great way to start the day.
“Walking is good for the kids because it calms their little bodies down and wakes their brains up,” Gentry said. “By the time they get to school, they've got some of their energy out and are ready to sit and learn for awhile.”
In honor of the Walk & Roll to School Day event, Gentry invited Mayor Sandy Martin and all community members to participate on Oct. 12.
“If you live in walking distance of any of the schools, it's encouraged that you find a way to either bike, walk or roll your way to school,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “I think it's a marvelous idea, and I'm going to participate in the Island Lake one.”
