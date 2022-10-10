Walk & ROll.jpg

Island Lake Elementary students walking home on a warm fall day. 

 Contributed

A group of nearly 10 families living in southern Shoreview is gearing up for the annual Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Walk & Roll to School Day is an annual event that involves communities from across the country walking and rolling to school on the same day. It began in 1997 as a one-day event. Today, thousands of schools across America — from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico — participate every October. Over time, this celebration has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school.

