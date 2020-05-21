With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduating seniors have missed out on end-of-the-year milestones and traditions. With that in mind, June 1 is now officially designated as High School Senior Recognition Day in honor of Shoreview's members of the class of 2020.
Mayor Sandy Martin read the proclamation during the City Council's May 18 meeting, held via teleconference.
“I think all of us are very familiar (with) and personally know high school seniors … who are missing out on one of the funnest time of their lives, as we all remember it. We're doing everything we can to make them feel special,” Martin said. “I don't know what they'll call this generation, but they're going to have a great name for these kids, because they're handling this, in some ways, better than I am.”
Mounds View High School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1. Students are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns as they watch the event and to share pictures on social media using the hashtag #MVMustangs2020.
Additional information, including access to the livestreamed ceremony, can be found online at moundsviewschools.org/moundsviewgraduation
