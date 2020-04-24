The Shoreview City Council took the following actions at its April 20 meeting, held via teleconference:
• Executed two grant agreements for the future acquisition of vacant property located near the southeast corner of County Road J and Hodgson Road: one from Ramsey County's Community Development Block Program in the amount of $120,000 and another from the Metropolitan Council Local Housing Incentive Account. Both programs provide funding for affordable housing projects for individuals whose incomes are 80% or less than the area median income. The agreements executed by the council will provide funding for the acquisition of the property, should the Rondo Community Land Trust affordable housing project move forward.
• Approved plans and specifications for the Turtle Lake Road Rehabilitation project and authorized the opening of bids at 10 a.m. May 12 at Shoreview City Hall. The rehabilitation of Turtle Lake Road will be completed by milling off the top 2 inches of pavement and overlaying the milled surface with 2 inches of new asphalt pavement. The total cost for the project is estimated at $300,000.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, via teleconference.
