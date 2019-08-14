Ramsey County announced several road projects that will affect residents this month.
Hodgson Road will be closed in both directions near the intersection with Floral Drive beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 for utility work.
Signed detours will be in place using Rice Street and Highway 96. Traffic will be able to make a right turn onto southbound Hodgson Road from Floral Drive.
The intersection is expected to reopen to traffic by Monday, Aug. 19 at 5 a.m.
Work to repair the surface layer on Rice Street between Rustic Place and Gramsie Road in Shoreview and Vadnais Heights will begin Monday, Aug. 19.
The work will include raising the height of the pavement on a short stretch of Rice Street near the railroad bridge to prevent future flooding issues. The guardrail will also be repaired following damage caused by flooding this spring and summer.
Rice Street will be closed and detoured via Vadnais Boulevard, Centerville Road and County Road F during the project.
The surface layer on Hodgson Road between Gramsie Road and Highway 96 will also be replaced during the week of Aug. 26.
Hodgson Road will be closed between County Road F and Highway 96 the week of Aug. 26. Crews will replace the top layer of the pavement to improve the road prior to the planned reconstruction of Hodgson in 2022.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.