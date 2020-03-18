As Minnesota schools close in response to the spread of COVID-19, Mounds View Public Schools is offering free child care for health care workers, emergency workers, and district employees.
Child care for children in grades K-5 will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m at Sunnyside Elementary School (2070 County Road H, New Brighton) and Island Lake Elementary School (3555 N. Victoria St., Shoreview).
Parents will be asked to provide proof of an employment, such as a letter from their employer or an identification badge.
Additional information, as well as links to register for the child care programming, can be found at moundsviewschools.org/domain/2712
Per the State of Minnesota's guidelines, health care workers include the following:
Health care providers and systems, including hospitals and clinics
Post-acute and long-term care facilities, including nursing and assisted living facilities
Other health systems and organizations, such as:
Home Care workers
Personal Care Assistants
Ambulance/emergency
Direct Care and Treatment
Emergency workers include the following:
First responders
Firefighters
Personnel providing correctional services
Essential Court personnel
Minnesota State Veterans Homes staff
State and local public health agency employees
MNsure Navigators
County financial/eligibility workers
County case managers
Or any county staff in emergency management or health and human services
Regular Mounds View Public Schools child care programs remain closed for the time being. Minnesota schools are closed at least until March 27, per Gov. Tim Walz's executive order.
