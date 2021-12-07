Santa is coming to town on a fire truck

Santa is joining the Lake Johanna Fire Department again this holiday season for a Shoreview neighborhood tour 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Santa’s elves from Shoreview Parks & Recreation will be collecting food shelf donations for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf and new toys for Toys for Tots. New this year are donation spots located throughout the city.
