Santa is coming to town on a fire truck

Santa is joining the Lake Johanna Fire Department again this holiday season for a Shoreview neighborhood tour 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Santa’s elves from Shoreview Parks & Recreation will be collecting food shelf donations for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf and new toys for Toys for Tots. New this year are donation spots located throughout the city.

 Contributed

