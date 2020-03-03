The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
Forced-entry burglary through a garage service door was reported Feb. 16 in the 5400 block of Lexington Avenue North; items within the home were moved around. A laptop computer was stolen and the front door was left open. The victim had been away from home for three hours that morning.
A Shoreview woman, 29, was arrested Feb. 17 in the 600 block of Pinewood Drive for domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct after she assaulted a man, 63, at that location.
A Circle Pines woman reported the front passenger window of her vehicle broken Feb. 17 while she was at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. for less than an hour that afternoon. Nothing was reported taken from the vehicle.
An Eagan man, 40, was arrested Feb. 18 in the 200 block of North Owasso Blvd. for assaulting a vulnerable adult, 37. Investigation findings were sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
A resident in the 800 block of Monterey Drive on Feb. 18 reported $200 in unauthorized bank charges and canceled her account.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen Feb. 18 from a vehicle in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place.
A resident in the 4500 block of Churchill Street N. on Feb. 21 reported more than $1,300 in fraudulent charges made to her credit card while it was still in her possession. The card has been canceled.
Two Shoreview men, 20 and 22, were cited Feb. 21 in the 400 block of Highway 96 for misdemeanor theft after they were identified in a cell phone theft from a Vadnais Heights woman, 29.
A St. Paul woman, 18, was cited Feb. 21 for theft after she was reported for taking money from the cash register drawer at Fantastic Nails in the 3900 block of Rice Street. The citation was mailed to the subject after she admitted taking the money.
A detached garage door in the 3100 block of Rice Street was reported broken in overnight Feb. 21-22. Items inside the garage were tampered with, but nothing was reported taken.
A resident in the 1200 block of West Royal Oaks Drive on Feb. 22 reported providing debit card information to a computer repair scammer following a phishing phone call. Instead of receiving a promised refund, the complainant noticed unauthorized charges made to his account.
A vehicle was reported "keyed" Feb. 22 while it was parked in a residential parking lot in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road for two days. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
An estimated $1,000 in power tools was reported stolen Feb. 23 from a detached garage in the 900 block of Glenhill Road.
