Home delivery of library materials is available for residents of suburban Ramsey County who meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
• An individual over the age of 60.
• An individual who is self-quarantining due to COVID-19.
• Or an individual with a health, transportation or disability barrier that precludes them from
using curbside pickup service.
Materials are delivered directly to your home at no charge. Contactless delivery ensures that services are strictly adhering to all public health guidelines to protect the safety of residents and staff. Upon delivery, materials will be placed near the exterior front entrance of your residence. Library materials need not be returned until the library reopens, and no overdue charges will accrue. For more information and to enroll in the home delivery program, call the Roseville branch at 651-724-6001 and press 2.
At this time, the library home delivery service is not available to individuals living in senior living residences, assisted living residences, nursing home facilities or any other retirement community in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Ramsey County Library is also offering additional modified services for residents:
• A library account providing instant access to electronic resources may be obtained by phone.
• Reference, tech help and reader’s advisory services are available by email and phone.
• Libraries in Maplewood, Roseville and Shoreview are drop-off sites for other county services.
• Printing services are available at the libraries in Maplewood, Roseville and Shoreview.
