Prom in a pandemic

Due to COVID-19, Mounds View High School’s 2020 prom couldn’t go on as scheduled, but some students tried to make to make the most it. Senior Ellie Keillor and junior Joseph Steill still got dressed up for the occasion anyway—masks and all.
Do you have your own 2020 prom photos to share? Please send them to shoreviewnews@presspubs.com to be featured in a special section of the paper and an online slideshow.
