The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
A Coon Rapids man, 30, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 3400 block of Rice Street for DUI after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a slumper in a vehicle. The case has been submitted to the county attorney for charging.
A bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 3 from the intersection of County Road J and Hodgson Road after its juvenile rider left it at the intersection with a flat tire. When he returned 10 minutes later with a parent, the bike was gone.
Another juvenile reported his bicycle stolen by two other juveniles Aug. 3 after he left it in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. to fish near the off-leash dog park. The serial number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Aug. 3-4 from a Hyundai Veracruz parked in a visitor lot in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place.
A Shoreview woman, 67, reported being bitten by a black and white Boston terrier Aug. 4 while she was in the area of Ridge Creek Road and Meadow Avenue. The dog, whose owner and address is unknown, bit the victim, broke the skin and drew blood.
A Shoreview man, 51, was cited Aug. 4 in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue N. for tampering with a motor vehicle after deputies were dispatched out on a report of a suspicious person sleeping behind a business. Deputies transported the male out of the area.
Deputies took possession of a handgun that was no longer wanted Aug. 4 from the 700 block of Doris Avenue. The firearm was cleared through the NCIC database and placed into property for destruction.
An unknown person was reported Aug. 5 for occupying a vacant townhouse in the 5900 block of Fernwood Street and stealing power from another unit.
A tire was reported slashed Aug. 6 while its vehicle was parked in a driveway in the 1040 block of Carmel Court. Deputies had a conversation with a potential suspect with unknown results.
A Shoreview man, 21, was arrested Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place for domestic assault and making terroristic threats after he tried to drive away with a woman who was physically part of the way out of his vehicle. He faces five counts in Ramsey County Court of assault and threatening bodily harm.
A resident in the 3500 block of Rustic Place on Aug. 7 reported several mailboxes found open on the street after the mail had been delivered, resulting in the likelihood that mail was stolen.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen over the weekend of Aug. 6-9 from a Ford Econoline parked in the Nardini Fire Equipment lot in the 400 block of County Road E.
