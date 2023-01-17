The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview woman, 71, was arrested for third-degree DWI Dec. 4 in the area of Victoria Street N. and I-694 after she was involved in a two-car accident. When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene to speak to the two parties involved, the subject had difficulty understanding directions and fell to the ground when deputies tried to escort her to her car for field sobriety testing. The portable breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.18.
• A Shoreview woman, 30, was cited at 11:16 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 3400 block of Victoria Street N. for misdemeanor domestic assault after she threw a punch during an argument that up until that moment was only verbal. After she left the scene, a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on her.
• A Mounds View High School senior faces charges for making threats of violence online to a high school student in Albany, New York, on Dec. 4. The suspect said he was being cyberbullied. The case was sent to the county attorney for review.
• A Forest Lake man, 50, was arrested Dec. 5 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. after his vehicle became stuck in the snow in the southbound lanes and created a traffic hazard. The driver showed signs of impairment and was unable to complete standard field sobriety tests.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Hill Court on Dec. 6 reported losing $4,000 to a phone scam imposter claiming she could receive discounts on her Xfinity bill by purchasing Target gift cards.
• Deputies recovered a set of license plates Dec. 7 after they determined the plates didn’t match the vehicle they were attached to in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. They left a message with the owner of the plates.
• An Oakdale man, 35, was arrested Dec. 10 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street on an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant issued by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies were sent out to that address to see about a dispute.
• A resident in the 1300 block of Willow Creek Lane on Dec. 10 reported a stolen package containing a $20 wreath, after a neighbor found its empty box. Either a real pair of eyes or a surveillance camera observed that an older female clad in a pink jacket and pink leggings arrived in a silver SUV and stole the package.
• On Dec. 11, deputies recovered a vehicle belonging to an Isanti woman that was stolen from Blaine in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. The unoccupied vehicle was towed and released to its owner.
• A St. Paul woman, 28, was arrested Dec. 11 at the Target store in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue for possessing controlled substances and gross misdemeanor theft, after she was detained by store employees for placing $664 worth of merchandise in a cart and exiting the store without paying.
• A Vadnais Heights couple reported their vehicle broken into Dec. 11 while they were in Grass Lake Park and Nature Preserve in the 500 block of Gramsie Road. After a purse was stolen from the vehicle, the victim’s credit cards were used at Target and online to the tune of $2,535. The store video may contain suspect information.
• A resident in the 4600 block of Victoria Street reported being defrauded out of $19,000 Dec. 12, after he believed the grandchild-in-trouble scam. When scammers called back four days later asking for more money, the victim determined it was a scam and called police. The scammers may have been calling back because they already ran through the money or because they were just greedy.
• A resident in the 1200 block of County Road J reported finding a wallet in her driveway Dec. 12 and turned it over to deputies to be returned to the Amazon delivery driver she thinks dropped it.
• Tools were reported stolen Dec. 12 from a work truck in the 3600 block of Rustic Place by a former employee, who pawned them. A police report was needed to facilitate the return of the items.
• A resident in the 700 block of Gramsie Road on Dec. 12 reported packages stolen from the front door 40 minutes after they were delivered. Photos of the suspect and vehicle were entered into the Minnesota Crime Alert database.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Elantra during the weekend of Dec. 10-12 while it was parked in an apartment lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. A Blaine man also reported the catalytic converter of a Honda Accord stolen Dec. 13 while it was parked in the Community Center lot in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. during the long workday.
• A Shoreview woman reported the front license plate stolen from her vehicle sometime between Dec. 9-12 while it was parked in an apartment lot in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue.
• A Shoreview man, 48, was arrested for third-degree DWI Dec. 12 in the 5900 block of Prairie Ridge Drive after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a white pickup truck driving into the complainant’s yard and becoming stuck. When deputies arrived on scene, however, the stuck vehicle turned out to be a silver Saturn that was still occupied. The occupant showed all the classic signs of being intoxicated and was taken in to the patrol station. Two hours after his arrest, the subject’s blood alcohol content registered 0.22.
• A Shoreview woman, 60, was arrested Dec. 13 in the 5500 block of Lexington Avenue N. for making pornographic terroristic threats, after she sent approximately 280 text messages to at least nine victims. She has been charged with stalking and threatening violence. The maximum combined sentences for these offenses is 15 years and $30,000.
• A resident in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place on Dec. 14 reported her credit card used to purchase an item to be shipped to Missouri. The victim was able to cancel the fraudulent transaction, close the account and reverse the charge.
• A Shoreview man reported his vehicle keyed and two tires punctured Dec. 14 while it was parked in a driveway in the 700 block of Doris Avenue.
• A silver bicycle in good working order was reported abandoned Dec. 14 on the side of the road in the 3800 block of Rustic Place. After it cleared the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, the bike was placed into property.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported the front passenger window of her vehicle broken in Dec. 15 while it was parked in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. After a purse was stolen from the vehicle, fraudulent charges were attempted on the victim’s credit cards in Maplewood and online. A Tri-County Alert was issued after possible suspect information became available on store security video. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 700 block of Doris Avenue on Dec. 16 reported the neighbor’s dog for barking at length at chipmunks whenever they came out of a woodpile near the property line fence.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported her garage broken into sometime between Dec. 11-16, and multiple items taken.
• A resident in the 5300 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a package of chocolates stolen from the mailbox sometime between Dec. 16-22.
• A resident in the 1800 block of Pinewood Drive reported reviewing surveillance video of a suspect arriving in a vehicle at 3:02 a.m. Dec. 18, leaning out of the back passenger window, opening his mailbox and removing undisclosed items.
• A vehicle was reported for still being stuck in a snowbank and yard of a residence in the 5900 block of Fernwood Avenue four hours after a Dec. 18 accident. Though deputies had advised its owner to get the vehicle towed at the time of the accident due to the hazard it created, the vehicle remained. Deputies had it towed at its owner’s expense.
