The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents in Shoreview:

A Shoreview woman, 71, was arrested for third-degree DWI Dec. 4 in the area of Victoria Street N. and I-694 after she was involved in a two-car accident. When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene to speak to the two parties involved, the subject had difficulty understanding directions and fell to the ground when deputies tried to escort her to her car for field sobriety testing. The portable breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.18.

