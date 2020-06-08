The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A resident in the 5200 block of Hodgson Road on May 18 reported his grill stolen sometime over the past two months.
• A St. Paul man, 58, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. May 18 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for felony domestic assault, following an argument with his wife over Facebook. It all started when the subject sent one of his wife’s friends a friend request, and his wife of one year didn’t like it. Deputies listened to much he said/she said bickering about who beat up whom. The wife said her husband pushed her into an ironing board and fan; the husband said his wife "sucker-punched" him and hit him over the head with a Bible. Because the husband had three prior convictions in the past 10 years for violating no-contact orders, and because the deputies observed physical marks on the victim’s neck, upper chest area and left arm, the husband was arrested and charged. The subject said his wife must have scratched herself and marked herself after he left.
• The Gramsie Corner Mart in the 3900 block of Rice Street at 5:07 p.m. May 19 reported three suspects for presenting a note demanding money. The would-be robbers left the store without any money.
• A resident in the 500 block of Lake Ridge Drive on May 19 reported criminal damage to his property after hearing a loud noise and discovering a house window broken. No rocks or birds were found outside the window.
• A bicycle was reported dumped into a wooded area of a neighborhood in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. on May 20. The bike was cleared through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A Lake Elmo man, 40, was arrested May 21 for DUI and possessing narcotics following a traffic stop in the area of Highway 96 W. and Dale Street.
• A Willmar woman, 27, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. May 22 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for being in possession of a stolen vehicle after deputies conducted a license plate check and discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Willmar.
• An HVAC company was reported May 22 for criminal damage caused to a window and floor of a home under construction in the 6000 block of Heidi Lane due to methods used to access the property.
• A Falcon Heights man reported a wallet stolen from his unlocked vehicle at 11:22 May 22 while he was cutting the grass at a church in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• A resident in the 500 block of Lake Ridge Drive reported mail stolen on May 23 after she made note of the thieves and their suspect vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over by the Roseville Police Department at 2:12 a.m. May 25. The case is now under active investigation.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Pond View Drive on May 20 reported fraudulent use of his credit card. Quick action on his part after the notification of a pending sale and shipment prevented the loss of any money. His credit card account has been closed.
• A Minneapolis man, 46, was cited May 23 in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. W. for driving after revocation, after Ramsey County Sheriiff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle involved in narcotics.
• A St. Paul man, 22, was arrested May 23 on Sherwood Road and County Road J for narcotics, following a traffic stop. The case is under investigation.
• A juvenile was reported for assault May 25 in the 1700 block of Pinewood Drive. The case has been referred to the county attorney.
• A Fremont, California man, 34, and Union City, California woman, 31, were cited May 26 at Kowalski Market in the 400 block of Highway 96 W. for trespassing, after they were removed for panhandling.
• A resident in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. on May 26 reported unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account. The case is under investigation.
• The Shoreview City Attorney will consider charges for domestic abuse, following a May 27 incident in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• An Amazon box with its contents intact was reported found May 27 in the 3700 block of Rustic Place without a shipping label. The package was turned in to property for safekeeping.
• A Shoreview woman, 80, reported a motorcycle for hitting her vehicle May 27 on County Road E and Lexington Avenue before leaving the scene. There were no injuries.
• A Shoreview man, 42, was cited May 28 in the 5600 block of Donegal Drive for violating an Order For Protection (OFP).
• A Prescott, Wisconsin woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle in Hastings May 29 and her credit cards used at various locations in Vadnais Heights and in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• Employees at Gas Plus in the 3400 block of Rice Street reported a landscape rock thrown at one of their windows. The window chipped but didn’t shatter. The alarm call responded to at 2:14 a.m. May 30 found the building secure. The video has been made available for further investigation.
• A physical altercation between two male friends was reported at 3:59 a.m. May 30 in the 3400 block of Kent Street, after which one or both of the combatants was seen at Regions Hospital. Neither party wanted to press charges.
• A juvenile in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive on May 31 reported receiving threatening text messages from other juveniles.
• Hotel housekeeping staff in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road reported finding a broken cash register June 1 in one of the hotel rooms.
