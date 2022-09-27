The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents in Shoreview:
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies arranged for a vehicle abandoned Aug. 27 in the middle of an intersection on Highway 96 and Dale Street to be towed, due to the hazard it was creating. Attempts to contact the Brooklyn Park man who owned the car were unsuccessful.
A Buhl, Minnesota, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mitsubishi Outlander Sport while it was parked in a hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road overnight Aug. 27-28.
A family feud was reported Aug. 28 in the area of Lexington Avenue and County Road J, in which family members harassed each other and called 911 on each other as part of an ongoing issue. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised one side of the dispute on how to obtain a restraining order and tried in vain to contact the other side for negotiation.
A New Brighton youth faces charges for criminal damage to property after he threw a lawn chair at a vehicle belonging to a Maplewood woman in the 3100 block of Christopher Lane on Aug. 28 and caused $1,700 in damage. His case has been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
A Minneapolis man, 27, was reported at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 29 for breaking into Boston Scientific in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. and hiding in a conference room. The male, who said that people were following him, and who exhibited signs of narcotics use, was injured during the break-in and was transported to Regions Hospital. He was also banned from the business. The case is under investigation.
An East Bethel woman, 45, was cited Aug. 29 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for gross misdemeanor theft, after loss prevention personnel detained her for under-ringing $68.94 in merchandise at the self-checkout and leaving the store. Store employees provided evidence that the same suspect had shoplifted multiple times at the store since June. After she was cited for shoplifting, she was trespassed and released. Her case has been submitted to the city attorney for consideration of charges, which were aggravated due to her recidivism.
A Shoreview man reported the steering column of his vehicle damaged overnight Aug. 29-30 as it sat parked in a lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
A Santa Ana, California, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from the Mitsubishi Outlander he had rented from Budget Car Rental while it was parked overnight Aug. 29-30 in a hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road.
The City and County Credit Union in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road reported suspected stolen checks altered and deposited in a customer’s account Aug. 30. The case is under investigation.
A St. Paul man, 29, faces charges for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) Aug. 31 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court. The violation occurred over the internet, and the case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
A shotgun was reported stolen from the back seat of a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Mackubin Street overnight Sept. 1-2, after the vehicle had been ransacked. No suspect information existed at the time of the report.
A resident in the 4100 block of Sylvia Lane S. on Sept. 2 reported that a package containing a laptop computer, valued at $1,600, was never found, following a UPS alert that it had been delivered Sept. 1 at 2:11 p.m. No suspect information is available, after the Ring camera didn’t record any activity at that time.
A St. Paul woman, 26, was cited for misdemeanor theft Sept. 3 at the Speedway station in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway, after she was detained for concealing $8.75 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. She was issued a trespass noticed and released.
An Anoka man, 19, was arrested for motor vehicle theft Sept. 3 at the Lake Owasso boat ramp in the 3100 block of Rice Street after he stole a pontoon boat, valued at $5,000, from a nearby residence. The boat’s owner said the pontoon had been parked at the dock when it suddenly went missing. A witness told Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies he found the stolen boat drifting in the lake with the suspect lying in it. The witness asked if the suspect needed help, but the suspect was uncooperative. So, the witness towed the boat back to the dock with the suspect inside it. On shore, the suspect walked away, but was detained by deputies on scene. The suspect admitted to deputies that he took the boat, but that he had returned it. He also told deputies that he knew he had done wrong, but that he was feeling suicidal and was just trying to get to the hospital. The suspect has been charged with felony receiving stolen property and faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $20,000 if convicted on these charges.
A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported the passenger window of his vehicle broken in, and the vehicle rummaged through overnight Sept. 4-5 while it was parked in the apartment lot. Nothing of value was taken.
A resident in the 5600 block of Chatsworth Street on Sept. 5 reported cyber fraud after a pop-up ad appeared on his screen while he was shopping online. The victim accidently clicked on the pop-up ad, which caused the screen to go blank, followed by instructions to call a phone number to unlock the computer. The victim then granted remote access to the computer and wrote out a $706 check. The victim is now monitoring his financial accounts for additional fraudulent and identity theft activity.
A male and female in the 3500 block of Owasso Street were reported for physically fighting Sept. 5. No injuries were reported, and neither party wanted to press charges.
A St. Paul woman, 33, was arrested on an active Polk County, Wisconsin, felony drug warrant Sept. 6 in the 500 block of Tanglewood Drive, after deputies were called out to the scene of disorderly conduct. A neighbor had reported her for knocking on his door and honking her horn. The subject was transported to the law enforcement center and booked for extradition to Wisconsin.
A resident in the 200 block of Long Lake Court on Sept. 6 reported unauthorized transactions on her checking account while she was still in possession of her card. The bank was contacted and her accounts were frozen. No suspect information exists at this time.
An unidentified individual will be given a chance to avoid receiving a citation after he was caught illegally dumping trash in the 3200 block of Lexington Avenue N. at 7:08 a.m. Sept. 7. The suspect was tracked down with the help of identification provided by the contents from the trash pile and made to agree to return to the site and pick up the overflowing trash, remove it and pay the trash fee. If the suspect follows through, his mailbox will be free of citations.
A Mounds View man, 42, was mailed a citation Sept. 7 for violating an order for protection (OFP) over the internet against a victim in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane.
A Plymouth man, 30, is suspected of violating an OFP via text and phone call Aug. 28 against a protected party in the 3400 block of Kent Street. The Minneapolis Police Department arrested him on Sept. 9 and booked him at the Hennepin County jail. His case has been sent to the city attorney for charging.
— Loretta Harding
