The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Employees at the Exxon gas station in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported lottery tickets stolen from the counter Jan. 24 as the clerk was attempting to ring up the sale. The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle.
• A license plate was reported stolen Jan. 24 from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Richmond Avenue. The plate has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted another agency Jan. 24 by corraling a driver who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the westbound lanes of I-694 at Victoria Street. The male was uncooperative and fled deputies on foot. When he was hit by another vehicle, he was transported to Regions Hospital.
• A Columbia Heights man, 25, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 1100 block of West Royal Oaks Drive for assaulting his mother and stealing her car. He has been charged with third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• A purse and wallet were reported stolen overnight Jan. 24-25 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Birch Lane N.
• Employees at the Speedway Station in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway on Jan. 25 reported a pack of cigarettes and two packages of cigars stolen from the counter.
• A Minneapolis woman, 21, was arrested Jan. 26 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for theft after the subject, who was well known to loss prevention personnel, was detained for shoplifting. The chronic shoplifter was observed pushing a cart containing more than $500 worth of unpaid merchandise out of the store and passing by all points of sale.
• Magnacharge Battery of Arden Hills reported one of its work vehicles stolen Jan. 27 while it was at a service center in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. The key to the vehicle had been taken off a wall in the work area. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered unoccupied the next day in the 1300 block of Red Fox Road in Arden Hills. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 600 block of Pinewood Drive on Jan. 27 reported a check fraudulently written on her account and cashed. Her bank refunded the money, and the investigation began.
• A resident in the 100 block of Colleen Avenue on Jan. 27 reported criminal damage to her property after the outdoor water spigot was turned on when she was away from home. The yard was definitely flooded, and there may be water damage to the basement of her home.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported at around midnight Jan. 28 blocking traffic on I-694 and Victoria Street N. After attempts to contact the registered owner failed, the vehicle was towed.
• A road rage incident was reported Jan. 28 on County Road I and Hodgson Road.
• A Lino Lakes woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle Jan. 28 while it was parked at Grass Lake Nature Reserve in the 500 block of Gramsie Road, after unknown persons smashed in the rear passenger window for access.
• Deputies on Jan. 29 took custody of an abandoned bicycle with a flat tire that had been sitting on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of Hodgson Road for a week.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime over the weekend of Jan. 28-30 from a Toyota Prius while it was parked in an apartment complex lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen from the 100 block of Grass Lake Place Jan. 30 while they were investigating a previous stolen vehicle case in the 1300 block of County Road D Circle in Vadnais Heights. The vehicle had not been reported as stolen.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Jan. 30 recovered opened mail in the 100 block of Bridge Street. They contacted the addressee to advise them of the mail theft and how to take precautions against identity theft.
• A Shoreview man, 39, reported the tailgate soft cover of his truck cut Jan. 30 and $10,000 in work tools stolen while the truck was parked in an underground garage in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place. Surveillance video shows suspects forcing entry into the garage and opening it to bring in another vehicle before rummaging through multiple unlocked vehicles. The case is under investigation. Another resident reported a Trek bicycle stolen from the same underground garage Jan. 31. Surveillance video showed the bike in the bed of the suspect truck as it drove out of the garage.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Jan. 30-31 from a Toyota Highlander parked in a driveway in the 4200 block of Sylvia Lane S.
• Deputies on Jan. 31 recovered a vehicle stolen out of South St. Paul on Rice Creek Parkway and 85th Avenue NE after they spotted a vehicle displaying plates that didn’t match the vehicle’s VIN on record. Both the stolen license plates and stolen vehicle were towed to the impound lot for processing.
• Approximately $908 in tools was reported stolen Feb. 1 from a work truck parked in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway while its owner was inside a restaurant eating lunch. Seated in the restaurant looking out the window, the victim noticed two people inside his truck. When he left the restaurant, two males wearing black hoodies got out of his truck and left the area in a blue hatchback.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 2-3 from a Hyundai Santa Fe parked in an apartment lot in the 4000 block of Chatsworth Street N.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 2-3 from a Subaru Tribeca parked in an apartment lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• Approximately $2,400 worth of tools was reported stolen overnight Feb. 2-3 from a vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• A Minneapolis dog walker reported the rear driver’s side window and door frame of her vehicle damaged Feb. 3 while it was parked at Snail Lake Regional Park in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. The complainant said it didn’t appear any items were stolen from the vehicle.
• A New Brighton woman reported the driver’s side window of her vehicle broken in as it was parked in a lot in the 4000 block of Rice Street while she was at work Feb. 4. Nothing is known to have been taken.
• A West St. Paul woman reported a work bag containing a wallet with credit cards, cash and a firearm stolen Feb. 4 from her vehicle, which was parked in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue while she was in a store buying flowers. The front driver’s side window was smashed in for access. The victim canceled her credit cards after a female suspect tried to use one of the credit cards in Lakeville.
• A St. Paul woman, 46, was arrested for DUI at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 400 block of Highway 96 after deputies were dispatched out on a report of a vehicle dangerously weaving in and out of traffic and meandering into the opposite lane. Deputies located the vehicle and its driver in a grocery store parking lot as the motorist was walking away from the vehicle with a child passenger. After deputies administered field sobriety tests and took the motorist to the law enforcement center without incident, a relative arrived to pick up the child.
• A Mission Hills, California, man and a Rice, Minnesota, woman reported being swindled Feb. 5 after repair services on multiple vehicles were promised but never provided in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. The victims reported that the suspect fled the area when deputies were called.
