The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported these selected incidents in Shoreview:

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol reported driving through a parking lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. at 8:39 p.m. July 31, when a newer model black Honda Accord took off at a high speed, weaving through the parking lot and headed southbound on Lexington Avenue. The pursuit lasted two minutes, covered two miles and was terminated for safety considerations.

