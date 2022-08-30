The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported these selected incidents in Shoreview:
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol reported driving through a parking lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. at 8:39 p.m. July 31, when a newer model black Honda Accord took off at a high speed, weaving through the parking lot and headed southbound on Lexington Avenue. The pursuit lasted two minutes, covered two miles and was terminated for safety considerations.
Deputies recovered an green mountain bike abandoned Aug. 1 in the 4100 block of Nancy Place, checked it through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and entered it into property for safekeeping.
Two credit cards were reported stolen from a wallet inside a vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 100 block of Grass Lake Parkway overnight Aug. 1-2. The cards were used to make $442 in unauthorized purchases at unknown locations. The vehicle, which may or may not have been locked, had been rummaged through.
A 2019 Ford Fusion was reported stolen overnight Aug. 1-2 from a driveway in the 900 block of Ingerson Road, after a spare key may have been left inside. After being entered into the NCIC database, the vehicle was recovered at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 3 by police in St. Louis Park.
The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda Element parked in a driveway in the 300 block of Harriet Circle overnight Aug. 2-3.
Deputies recovered a Jeep key fob with a set of keys Aug. 2 after a pink key with a Disney Tweety Bird was found on the front steps of a home in the 4900 block of Lexington Avenue N. and entered it into property.
The city of Shoreview reported graffiti on park equipment at Switzer Park in the 4300 block of Hodgson Road overnight Aug. 2-3.
Property management at Lake Place Homes Association in the 3300 block of Kent Street reported damage to a garage access door and cable box Aug. 3.
An Eden Prairie man, 35, was mailed a citation for assault following an Aug. 3 domestic in the 1500 block of Knight Street, during which he punched his girlfriend in the face and injured her lip.
A Lino Lakes woman reported a purse stolen from the back seat of a vehicle parked Aug. 4 at Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N., after the rear driver’s side door window was smashed in.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen Aug. 4 from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the visitor lot in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road. A witness was able to take a photo of the suspect vehicle, and the case is under investigation.
A juvenile was arrested and cited at 9:24 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 3200 block of Churchill Street, following a domestic incident.
A Savage woman, 42, was cited Aug. 5 at the intersection of Prairie Clover Drive and Rice Creek Parkway for failure to yield the right of way after she hit a motorcyclist while turning into a parking lot in front of the biker. The biker was evaluated by medics.
A resident in the 4300 block of Hodgson Road reported receiving unwanted phone calls Aug. 6.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen sometime between July 31 and Aug. 6 from the 1100 block of County Road D, after it may have been left unlocked with the key inside. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered by Roseville police Aug. 6 after being involved in an accident. The vehicle was processed for DNA, towed and removed from the NCIC.
A New Brighton woman reported her YMCA locker in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. broken into Aug. 7 and her wallet and keys stolen. Her quick action in canceling her credit cards resulted in a failed attempt to use them fraudulently in Roseville. Information on a possible subject exists, and the fraud component has been forwarded to the Roseville Police Department for investigation.
A Burnsville man, 44, was was mailed a citation Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Ingerson Road for criminal damage to property after he wrecked the front door of his rival’s house with a large landscape brick.
A Mounds View woman and a Blaine woman reported cash and AirPods stolen Aug. 8 from their backpacks while they were working at Turtle Lake Elementary School in the 1100 block of Lepak Court.
A Blaine man reported his paddleboard stolen Aug. 8 from the lower parking lot at Rice Creek in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. during the short amount of time it took him to retrieve his truck from the upper parking area.
A window of a vehicle was reported broken in overnight Aug. 9-10 in the 3400 block of Kent Street. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.
A White Bear Lake woman reported her computer bag and backpack stolen from the front seat of her vehicle while it was parked Aug. 10 in the Rice Creek Park lot in the 1900 block of County Road I as she walked in the park. When she returned to her vehicle, she found the front passenger side window broken in.
An Albert Lea man, 28, was mailed a citation Aug. 10 following a domestic incident in the 1500 block of Hall Street, during which he struck a woman multiple times in the face with his fist, causing injury. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued.
A Shoreview woman, 51, was arrested for DWI at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue, following the report of a person slumped over in a vehicle. The suspect was booked and released pending laboratory test results.
An Otsego man reported his helmet, jacket and gloves stolen from a motorcycle parked in a lot in the 3600 block of Victoria Street Aug. 11 while he was visiting friends at Island Lake Park.
A Falcon Heights woman reported the catalytic converter stolen overnight Aug. 11-12 from a Volkswagen Jetta she borrowed and parked in a lot in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
A Shoreview woman, 30, was arrested on three counts of felony assault, following a domestic at 5:26 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Arner Avenue, during which she threatened her boyfriend with a knife and stabbed a dresser, a bed and a bathroom door. Deputies had to employ their taser to subdue her. Charges have been filed against her in Ramsey County Court.
A Minneapolis man, 27, was banned Aug. 12 from a business in the 1000 block of Highway 96 after he stole money from the cash register and later returned it.
A Fridley woman reported a purse containing multiple credit cards stolen from the front seat of her vehicle Aug. 13 while it was parked at Rice Creek Park in the 1900 block of County Road I, after the front driver’s side window was smashed. After a card was fraudulently used in Fridley, the case was turned over to Fridley Police.
A bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 13 from an underground garage in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway. The complainant is awaiting video footage of the theft.
A St. Paul man, 28, was arrested for DWI at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 3800 block of Victoria Street following a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around a parking lot and parking behind a closed business. After the suspect told deputies he was trying to find a friend’s house, deputies observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and saw a cooler filled with beer bottles in the back seat.
A bicycle was reported stolen overnight Aug. 13-14 from an underground garage in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road. No suspect information exists.
