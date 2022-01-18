The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Residents in the 400 block of Old Farm Road reported mail stolen from mailboxes along their street after video surveillance showed several mailboxes being rifled through and mail taken out at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 22.
• A 1996 Honda Accent was reported stolen at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 23 from an apartment building parking lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. The vehicle was recovered the next day at 2:48 p.m. in the 800 block of Arbogast Street.
• A 1993 Honda Civic was reported stolen sometime during a 12-hour period on Dec. 23 from an apartment complex parking lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• A New York Mills man reported his vehicle broken into Dec. 26 in a church parking lot in the 3400 block of Victoria Street N. while he was attending services. After the front and back passenger windows were smashed in, thieves stole a purse containing credit cards that were fraudulently used at Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in Roseville. As the victim was in the process of calling in the theft at 12:18 p.m., the cards were being used at the two stores at 12:11 p.m. and 12:23 p.m.
• A Shoreview man, 35, was arrested for DWI at 4:27 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to a disorderly conduct complaint at the Speedway station, during which the subject nearly crashed into three vehicles. The subject performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.28 at the patrol station. He has been charged in district court.
• Three mailboxes in the 5700 block of Willow Lane were reported pried open overnight Dec. 26-27.
• A cell phone mount was reported stolen overnight Dec. 27-28 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 3400 block of Kent Street after the driver’s side window was broken in and the vehicle rummaged through.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Snail Lake Blvd. on Dec. 30 reported personal identification documents from the contents of an auctioned storage locker used to open unauthorized accounts. Checks were also written on an account that was closed four years ago. Deputies advised the complainant on how to contact his bank and on current methods to protect his identity.
• A Shoreview woman, 39, was banned from a multiple-dwelling unit in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court Dec. 31. The former tenant tried to kick a door in but was unable to enter the complex.
• A 42-year-old Rice Creek, Wisconsin, woman was arrested for DWI Jan. 1 in the 3800 block of Rustic Place after a passerby who stopped to help the subject change a flat tire called in to report a possible impaired driver.
• Deputies took custody of a package containing opened mail from multiple White Bear Lake addresses found Jan. 1 in the 900 block of Scenic Drive. No suspect information exists.
• A 2000 Honda CRV was reported stolen overnight Jan. 1-2 from an apartment parking lot the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported the catalytic converter from her Acura TSX stolen while it was parked in the apartment lot overnight Jan. 1-2.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Jan. 2-3 from a Honda Accord parked in an apartment lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• A resident in the 600 block of Brigadoon Court at 4:29 p.m. Jan. 3 reported an item packaged to be returned to its sender stolen from the mailbox. At 9:00 a.m. that day, the complainant placed the package into the mailbox and raised the red flag. Video surveillance shows a vehicle entering the cul-de-sac, taking the package at 10:28 a.m. and leaving the scene without taking anyone else’s mail.
• Three pairs of sunglasses and $100 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the underground garage of the Emrik Shoreview Apartments in the 4000 block of Chatsworth Street overnight Jan. 5-6. Video surveillance shows that at 3:36 a.m., an unknown female and male forced their way into the apartment building. They then rummaged through unlocked vehicles in the underground garage before forcing their way into the package delivery room. They opened seven packages and stole items from them. The next day, another victim at the address reported three bicycles and a pump stolen from a storage locker after the lock had been broken off. The bicycle information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Jan. 6 permanently banned a St. Anthony man, 24, from the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. for disorderly conduct after he repeatedly tried to enter a restricted area.
• A 2010 Dodge Journey took an unauthorized one at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 6 after its owner left it running with the keys inside while warming up in the 1300 block of County Road I. The stolen vehicle was entered into the NCIC database.
• A Shoreview woman, 19, was cited for assault Jan. 6 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. after she became confrontational with a convenience store clerk who told her the store sold only lighters and didn’t have free matches. The suspect committed the misdemeanor assault when she struck the clerk in the head with a cigarette butt container. The three juveniles accompanying her were issued trespass notices.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Prairie Ridge Drive reported receiving a threatening letter Jan. 7. The case is under investigation.
• A vehicle was reported keyed along the entire length of its driver’s side overnight Jan. 7-8 while parked in an underground parking garage in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a Toyota Prius overnight Jan. 8-9 while it was parked in a hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
