The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
SHOREVIEW
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Feb. 13 report of a license plate found in a car wash in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue. The license plate was entered into evidence after deputies left a voicemail for the registered owner.
• A Shoreview woman, 29, was cited Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road for hit-and-run, giving a false name to law enforcement, failure to provide a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance after she hit another vehicle and attempted to leave the scene when the victim said she was calling the police. Deputies located the subject in the parking lot of a neighboring business.
• A Bluegrass, Iowa, man reported his Jeep Renegade stolen Feb. 14 from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road as it was warming up without the key fob. The Lake Johanna Fire Department located the abandoned vehicle at Lexington Avenue and Gramsie Road after it had been disabled without its key fob. Deputies swabbed the vehicle for DNA and returned it to its owner.
• Deputies on Feb. 14 issued a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert for a female and two males in a black Nissan Rogue who fled the gas station in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. without paying for their $91.37 in gas. The subjects also rang up items from inside the store and didn’t pay for those, either. The license plate number of the vehicle was recovered from the security video, as well as photos of the subjects.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 14 as it was parked in a lot in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6. The theft cost its owner $2,000. There are no suspects.
• Deputies on Feb. 16 recovered picture frames and dental floss along the Canadian Pacific service road. These items had been stolen during a burglary and were subsequently placed into evidence for further testing.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road on Feb. 17 reported being the victim of a phishing scam after she responded to a text message pretending to charge her Amazon account. The victim contacted the scammer, who persuaded her to go to her bank and withdraw cash without telling anyone at the bank. She was then coaxed into going to multiple stores to purchase gift cards and relay their numbers to the scammer. The complainant ultimately lost $6,500.
• A Coleman “pull cord to start” mini road bike was reported stolen Feb. 17 from a driveway in the 500 block of Kent Lane. There are no suspects.
• A resident in the 300 block of Oak Hill Drive on Feb. 17 reported losing $976 after her credit card was used fraudulently on several occasions.
• Deputies on Feb. 17 responded to a report of a wallet found in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Highway 96. They took custody of the wallet and entered it into evidence for safekeeping.
• Deputies on patrol in the 1500 block of Hall Street during the mid-morning of Feb. 20 reported a motorist, 65, for backing into their squad. No damage occurred to either vehicle, and no citations or warnings were handed out.
• Deputies patrolling the 3800 block of the Target service road at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 20 reported trying to catch a motorist driving a suspicious vehicle after they conducted a random license plate check of a newer black four-door Dodge Ram. When the plates came back as stolen, deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on the woman in her late 20s, but the vehicle fled. Due to high pedestrian traffic around the Target store, deputies terminated the pursuit. Unfortunately, surveillance video failed to reveal the vehicle’s driver.
• More than $1,000 in tools was reported stolen during a half-hour period Feb. 21 from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Snail Lake Blvd. after the back window was broken out. Tools included a Milwaukee brand rolling box pack out, a small packout, an impact screw driver, a screw gun, a hacksaw with six batteries, a toolbox with Craftsman tools and a circular saw.
• A full-size Frank Denti violin in its rectangular canvas case was reported stolen overnight Feb. 21-22 from the 1200 block of Silverthorn Drive. The violin bow and accessories were also stolen, bringing the total loss to $2,000. There are no suspects.
• A resident in the 600 block of Tanglewood Drive on Feb. 22 reported receiving a scam email in which she clicked a text link and gave out her address, checking account, driver’s license and Social Security information to the scammer. The complainant then contacted her financial institution to put a hold on her account and started to receive emails and text messages about authorizations she didn’t initiate. It was unknown how much money the victim lost at the time of the report.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 22-23 from a vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• An injured turkey reported Feb. 24 in the 800 block of Dawn Avenue was captured and transported to the University of Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center after it gobbled and tried to fly away when grabbed.
• A Shoreview man, 30, was arrested Feb. 24 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue for a probation violation after deputies were called out to check on the welfare of a man who admitted to using narcotics for the past few days.
• A Shoreview man, 28, was arrested for criminal damage to property Feb. 25 in the 3400 block of Kent Street after he admitted to using a crowbar to break a glass window of a group home. The subject said the outburst occurred after he became upset with a staff member for towing his vehicle from the lot.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered Feb. 26 in the 4000 block of Snail Lake Drive after deputies on patrol observed an unoccupied vehicle with no license plates parked in the lot. When deputies checked the vehicle identification number, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Fridley. The vehicle was towed and processed for evidence.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
