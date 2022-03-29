The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Theft was reported at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 4600 block of Churchill Street.
• Cash in the amount of $370 was reported stolen Feb. 27 from a purse in the laundry room of a business in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue. The money was then used to pay for services of an undisclosed nature. Security footage captured the incident by showing a male in his 20s clad in a “Chicago” jacket entering and walking through the building to steal the money from the purse.
• A resident in the 3500 block of Harriet Avenue on Feb. 27 reported Amazon packages totaling $50 stolen from the front doorstep. The Ring doorbell shows the faces of two subjects very clearly as they took the packages. Deputies advised the complainant to contact Amazon regarding the theft.
• A business in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Feb. 27 reported a couple for theft after the pair unsuccessfully tried to prepay for fuel. They then entered the store and asked the employee to start pump No. 1. At the same time, they asked for Power 20 scratch-off lottery tickets, cash scratch-offs and other scratch-offs. One of the suspects then reached under the glass partition and ran off with the tickets to a tan SUV without paying for them or any gas. He hopped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled with the fuel hose still attached to the gas tank. The gas station suffered $305 in losses, including the tickets and damaged fuel pump hose.
• A can of “fix-a-flat” and two picnic baskets were reported stolen overnight Feb. 28-March 1 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road.
• A Shoreview woman, 37, was cited March 1 in the 3400 block of northbound Lexington Avenue N. for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian after she turned into two people walking on the sidewalk. Although the victims were thrown over the hood of the vehicle, they declined medical attention. The driver, however, was transported to the hospital for experiencing a medical emergency during the incident.
• A Shoreview woman, 30, was cited March 2 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road for hit-and-run and failure to provide proof of insurance after she hit and damaged another vehicle in the garage overnight. Deputies found her out after reviewing security footage.
• The driver and passenger of a white two-door pickup truck with dark racing stripes on the hood are suspected of stealing a catalytic converter in the 1000 block of Tomlyn Avenue on March 3.
• A resident in the 4500 block of Galtier Street on March 3 reported being the victim of a phone scam after she gave out personal and banking information to a male scam caller from Philadelphia who claimed her laptop computer had been hacked. The complainant told deputies the scammer knew where she banked and sent her a text photo from Homeland Security as “proof” of whom she was speaking to. The scammer told the victim to go to her bank and wire transfer $29,980 to him to remove hackers from her computer. Deputies advised the complainant to contact her bank and monitor all her accounts.
• Two vehicle owners reported items stolen from their vehicles March 4 while they were parked in a driveway in the 1000 block of Arbogast Street. Thieves entered the vehicles and stole $40 in cash and CD’s. Both complainants believed they had locked their car doors.
• A Shoreview man, 22, was arrested for domestic assault March 5 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street after he choked his ex-girlfriend when she arrived to return his personal items. The complainant said her ex-boyfriend became enraged for some reason. Deputies later determined that the ex-girlfriend had damaged his property.
• A Shoreview man, 28, was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault at 11:05 p.m. March 5 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway following a report of a heavily intoxicated male assaulting a person and attempting to fight others. A woman told deputies that while she was sitting in the hot tub, she had rejected the sexual advances of a man she didn’t know. The subject became belligerent and wanted to fight the people who had defended her or told him to leave. The suspect then grabbed the victim by the neck and tried to push her head under water. The intoxicated male was transported to the detox center.
• A St. Paul man, 23, was arrested on multiple warrants at 12:52 a.m. March 6 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue, after he tried to flee on foot. He was also taken in for violating an order for protection (OFP).
• A resident in the 400 block of Walnut Lane on March 6 reported an online friend for hacking into his PUBG gaming accounts after he provided that friend access to his Twitter account. No credit cards were linked to the accounts, however.
• Multiple witnesses reported a 1999 tan Lincoln Town Car for taking out mailboxes, a garbage bin and a snowbank in the 200 block of Dawn Avenue at 7:18 p.m. March 6 after they looked out their front window to see the driver abandoning the vehicle and heading eastbound on foot. The driver was not located, and the vehicle was towed.
• A Nintendo Switch and a car seat were reported stolen overnight March 6-7 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 100 block of Dennison Avenue.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen overnight March 6-7 from the 1600 block of Lois Drive. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered by Woodbury Police the next evening in the Walmart parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Washington County jail on outstanding warrants and for several new charges. After the vehicle was towed to the Ramsey County impound lot for processing, the case was turned over to Woodbury police.
• A handicap placard and a check were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked overnight March 6-7 in an apartment complex lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. A vehicle title, registration and insurance card were reported stolen from another vehicle as it was parked in the same parking complex overnight March 6-7. Later, cookware was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in that lot sometime during March 6-8.
• A handgun was reported found March 7 in a Shoreview Community Center locker in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. Maintenance turned the firearm over to Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who placed it into property and later returned it to its owner upon seeing proof of ownership.
• A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with a spare key stashed in the glove box was reported stolen overnight March 7-8 from an underground garage in the 3400 block of Kent Street. The vehicle was then involved in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Arden Hills on March 8. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC as stolen.
• An Arden Hills man reported the front passenger window of his vehicle smashed in March 8 as it was parked in the lot at Snail Lake Park in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. A backpack containing miscellaneous items and credit cards was stolen. Soon after the break-in, a credit card was used fraudulently at the Shoreview Target. Later, the backpack was recovered with all the other items, less credit cards. This case has been linked to other cases, and a crime alert with the photo of the suspects was issued on March 14.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight March 8-9 from a 2001 Ford Excursion parked in the 3300 block of Victoria Street N.
• A Maplewood man, 42, was arrested at 4:35 a.m. March 9 in the 600 block of Schifsky Road for possession of stolen property following a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway for more than an hour. On arrival, deputies conducted a computer search of the vehicle’s license plate and found it to have been stolen from White Bear Lake.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Briefs
Longtime felons charged in burglary
A St. Paul man, 49, and a Minneapolis man, 40, were reportedly caught on surveillance video shortly before deputies responded to a burglar alarm at 2:12 a.m. March 11 at the Corner Mart in the 3000 block of Rice Street. Upon arrival at the scene, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed tire tracks leading to the doors of the store, which had been broken open. Deputies also found lottery tickets on the ground, which the store owner said had been stolen.
The store’s surveillance video shows a 2014 BMW backing repeatedly into the store’s doors until they burst open at 2:02 a.m. The video then appeared to show the St. Paul suspect entering the store, grabbing a large quantity of lottery tickets and bringing them outside to the waiting vehicle. The St. Paul suspect then returned to the store and tried to open the cash register before grabbing yet more lottery tickets on his way back out of the store.
It was later learned that the BMW had been stolen during a March 8 home burglary in Minneapolis, and multiple Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alerts had been issued for the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 81 near Highway 100 at approximately 3:21 a.m. Officers from three different agencies pursued the vehicle at speeds greater than 100 mph until the BMW eventually crashed in Brooklyn Center. The two suspects fled unsuccessfully on foot and were apprehended.
During the routine arrest search, deputies found the key to the BMW and lottery tickets on the suspects. Also found in the vehicle was mail belonging to people other than the suspects, two Ohio license plates, and suspected narcotics, needles and drug paraphernalia. Their unique clothing and damage to the rear of the BMW matched those seen on the video.
The Minneapolis suspect faces up to 10 years and/or a maximum fine of $20,000 for second-degree burglary/possession of burglary tools. This suspect’s record, dating from 2003 to present, includes five felony convictions for domestic assault, aggravated robbery, illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. He was on probation at the time of the incident.
The St. Paul suspect also faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $20,000 for second-degree burglary/possession of burglary tools. His sentence could be doubled if he is also convicted of felony motor vehicle theft. This suspect’s record, dating from 2005 to present, includes 11 felony convictions for theft, burglary, fleeing police, receiving stolen property, illegal firearm possession and narcotics possession. He also has an open pending case against him for motor vehicle theft.
Escalation in tracking, stalking lead to felony charges
A Shoreview man, 43, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a maximum $20,000 fine if convicted of second-degree burglary. This sentence may be doubled if the defendant is also convicted of felony stalking.
On Feb. 8, the defendant was personally served with an order for protection (OFP) taken out by his wife. The OFP prohibits the subject from going anywhere near his wife’s home or having any contact her.
On Feb. 13, the defendant reportedly violated the OFP by phoning his wife while he was at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center in St. Paul. As a result, a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) was taken out against him on Feb. 15. The DANCO prohibits the subject from having any contact with his wife; violation would result in a felony stalking charge.
On Feb. 28, the suspect reportedly violated the protection orders by calling his wife at a phone number provided to her by a domestic assault advocate. He told his wife he had obtained his wife’s protected phone number by placing a tracking app on her phone.
On March 14, the complainant alerted deputies that the suspect had broken into her home after the complainant’s son became aware that the security cameras had been shut off at around 11:30 p.m. March 13. Later, the son’s app alerted him that the DVR was active again. He was then able to view the camera footage from before the system shut down. The video appeared to show the suspect at the residence shortly before shut-off. At around 10:24 p.m. March 13, the suspect was shown trying to get into the garage door that was later found forced open.
When deputies checked the scene in person, they found that the side entrance door to the garage and a laundry room window had been forced open. The electrical box had been ripped off the house, the son’s room had been ransacked, the internet router was missing, the mailbox had been removed from its post and the DVR system for the security cameras had been taken. Deputies also found blood inside the residence.
The complainant has been staying at other locations to hide from the suspect because of his escalating behavior and of the fact that he has tracked her and her children.
