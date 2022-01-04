Now that’s chutzpah!
For the most part, thieves used to steal only under the cover of darkness and criminals did the same. Criminals still behave that way, but now they assault, steal and cause damage right in front of our faces as well.
Below are selected brazen highlights from 2021:
• With friends like that . . . A resident in the 1500 block of Park Street on Jan. 7 reported his vehicle stolen after he gave it to a friend to take to Richfield for repairs. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• What part of “no” are you not understanding? A Minneapolis man, 26, was arrested at 3:00 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for violating an active order for protection (OFP) after deputies were dispatched to the address. The suspect told deputies that he was aware of the OFP, that he’s “over there all the time,” and that he “will keep coming over here.”
• When is a sale not a sale? A resident in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane on Jan. 26 reported a computer bag stolen during a used car sale between private parties. Investigation results have been sent to the county attorney for charging.
• The keys must be around here somewhere. An unlocked 2006 Dodge pickup truck was reported stolen from a driveway in the 900 block of Monterey Court N. overnight Jan. 28-29. Thieves used the keys sitting on a bench in the garage. The garage door opener in the truck was the only other item taken. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• Spare the rod, son. A Shoreview man, 24, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 200 block of Harbor Lane for domestic assault after he punched his father multiple times, threatened to kill his mother and threatened to burn down their house. The subject faces two charges in Ramsey County District Court.
• Any suspects? A St. Paul woman reported finding all four tires of her vehicle deflated after she left it in a business parking lot in the 3400 block of Rice Street while dining with her ex during the evening of Feb. 8. After having an argument and leaving the restaurant, she returned to her vehicle to find the damage.
• Still wanting to go undercover. Unknown persons were reported for entering an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue overnight Feb. 13-14 and damaging the security cameras and system before breaking into locked storage rooms and the boiler room.
• Lock door. Take key. Residents in the 5500 block of Alameda Street reported a burglary May 21 after an unknown person entered their home and walked away with the owner’s purse and wallet while they were across the street talking to neighbors for an hour. So far, there has been no unauthorized activity on their credit cards.
• Armed robbery is rude any time. An employee of FreedomValu Center in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road reported being robbed at gunpoint at 9:22 p.m. May 22 by a 5’-11” male, 35, weighing about 240 pounds and clad in jeans, a blue hoodie and blue medical face mask. Photos of the suspect identified him as being included in a multicounty crime alert. After the suspect received a bagful of money, he fled on foot. The case is under investigation.
• Taking candy from babies. A bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 3 from the intersection of County Road J and Hodgson Road after its juvenile rider left it at the intersection with a flat tire. When he returned 10 minutes later with a parent, the bike was gone.
• Go away means stay away. A Minneapolis man, 29, was cited Aug. 11 in the 800 block of Sherwood Road for disorderly conduct and was banned from the premises after having already been cited for trespassing at that address in March. Deputies advised the victim to apply for a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• Two sets of barriers can’t keep them away. A bicycle was reported stolen overnight Aug. 11-12 from an underground garage after the bike lock was cut. The bicycle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• Take key fob with you into shower. In waterproof bag. An Arden Hills man reported his vehicle stolen Aug. 16 after his keys were taken from an unlocked gym locker at the Shoreview YMCA in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. and used to gain access to his vehicle parked in the lot. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, the Cottage Grove Police Department recovered it Aug. 20 unoccupied, without keys and without plates.
• A lot of nerve here. A Little Canada woman, 19, was cited late Oct. 30 in the 3800 block of Shoreview Target Service Road following a complaint of a driver using a handicapped parking placard when the licensed handicapped person was not present. Deputies returned the placard to its registered owner, a Little Canada woman, 58.
• Out-of-town trick-or-treating must be noteworthy. A Forest Lake woman out making the rounds with her children on Halloween night reported a resident in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive for taking a picture of her children trick-or-treating at his door. When she asked him to delete the photo of her children, he verbally agreed to do so but wouldn’t hand over his phone for her to verify.
• Now you see it, now you don’t, ha ha! A resident in the 500 block of Lake Ridge Drive reported a burglary Nov. 7 during which his vehicle was stolen from an attached garage while he was out back mowing the grass. When he went around to the garage to collect the leaf blower, he discovered the garage door open and the vehicle missing. After being entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, the vehicle was recovered in St. Paul Nov. 9 with the keys inside. However, the front and rear panels were damaged and a license plate was missing.
• Never safe from someone stepping on your toes. A White Bear Township man reported assault at 7:43 p.m. Nov. 12 following an incident during which he was sitting on a bench in the 3300 block of Rice Street when an acquaintance approached him and stepped on his toes twice. The subject then ran to his vehicle and fled the area. After the complainant was checked out by medics, deputies provided him a courtesy ride home.
How can you be scammed?
Let me count the ways. Theft has been around since there has been life on earth, but now there is theft of intangible property in addition to the theft of physical possessions. Here are some of the ways virtual theft was attempted or committed in Shoreview in 2021, according to incident reports from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Cobb Road on Jan. 4 reported cashing a $2,700 check that turned out to be fraudulent.
• A resident in the 4700 block of Prairie Ride Drive on Jan. 28 reported falling victim to a phishing email that claimed $400 had been charged to his bank account. He gave remote access to his computer to the scammer, who threatened that the complainant needed to repay the money appearing on the screen with gift cards. The victim purchased more than $5,000 in gift cards at various stores and gave the codes on the back of the cards to the scam thief.
• A resident in the 300 block of Floral Drive on Feb. 15 reported responding to a phishing email that resembled a bill from a service company. Hoping for a refund, the victim contacted the scammer via phone to dispute the bill and provided credit card information. The card information was then used by the scammer to the tune of $1,400 before the victim was able to close the account.
• A resident in the 600 block of Donegal Circle on Feb.16 reported responding to a pop-up screen saying that her computer was locked by a virus by providing remote access to her computer, along with bank account information. This complainant was able to contact her bank and stop the fraud, however.
• A resident in the 500 block of Suzanne Avenue on Feb. 19 reported purchasing a $500 gift card and providing the numbers to a scammer to receive “her prize” after she received a phone call claiming she’d won the $2 million Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. When the scammer asked for another gift card, the victim became suspicious and stopped providing.
• A resident in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on March 24 reported becoming the victim of a computer service scam after he provided a scammer with remote access to his computer. Immediately after he did so, it was miraculously discovered that he had received an extra $3,500 refund, to be placed into his bank account. He was then asked to repay the difference via gift cards. After he lost $2,000 via gift cards, the victim became suspicious.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Pinewood Drive on April 6 reported unemployment insurance fraud. All the notifications have been made, and the complainant suffered no monetary loss. Insurance frauds petered out by Aug. 27.
• Theft was reported April 7 in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. after a Shoreview man arranged for the purchase of a laptop computer through the OFFERUP app in a church parking lot. However, the seller managed to run away with the victim’s money as well as the computer. The case is under investigation.
• An Andover woman, 34, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. April 8 at the US Bank in the 1000 block of Highway 96 for forgery after she and a male accomplice tried to cash a washed check at the drive-thru window. The view from the teller’s window showed a black Tahoe without a front license plate drive up. A woman presented a check to be cashed using a Wisconsin driver’s license with a picture on it that didn’t look like her at all.
• A resident in the 800 block of Gramsie Road reported being swindled out of $400 April 14 after she received an email from a person she thought was her trusted friend requesting help in purchasing a gift card. The victim purchased $400 in gift cards and provided numbers to the sender of the email. The victim became suspicious the next day when she received a request for more gift cards. The complainant than called her friend for clarification and discovered the friend’s email account had been hacked and that the email was actually a scam.
• A resident in the 700 block of Doris Avenue on April 21 reported being blackmailed after he was sent photos and told to send money or the photos would be shared on social media.
• A resident in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive on May 19 reported unauthorized use of her credit card for online purchases after she was notified by her credit card company of possible fraud. The card was still in the victim’s possession when it was used.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Glenhill Road on June 2 reported her Social Security number used to open a cable communications account after she was contacted by a collection agency. The victim needed the case number before the credit bureau could investigate and correct the fraud.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Carlton Drive reported losing $1,500 in gift cards June 29 after he paid a phone scam caller who advised him that his Social Security number had been used in a drug dealing crime and that his assets would be seized if he didn’t pay.
• A business in the 500 block of Cardigan Road on July 8 reported its email account had been hacked so as to instruct customers to redirect their payments to the scammer’s bank account. Banks were notified of the potential fraud, and the business had suffered no loss to date.
• A resident in the 800 block of Arbogast Street reported being swindled out of $11,000 in gift cards Aug. 10 by way of the Drug Enforcement Administration/Social Security phone scam. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) reminds the public that government agencies will never request payment via gift cards.
• A Shoreview man reported being robbed Dec. 22 in the area of Gramsie Road and Victoria Street N. after meeting a man in a church parking lot to purchase an Apple watch via the mobile market app OfferUp. The suspect grabbed the offered money and threw an empty box into the victim’s car window before fleeing on foot. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Dec. 28 reported losing $113 from her bank account after granting remote access to her phone to a person she thought was a service representative for Amazon Prime.
• A resident in the 800 block of Sherwood Road on Dec. 31 reported being the victim of blackmail after being induced in a video chat to send a $268 MoneyGram to a romance scammer. The money was transferred before the victim was able to cancel the exchange.
• A resident in the 600 block of Lake Pine Drive on Aug. 23 reported being conned out of $50,000 following a June phone scam in which the scammer claimed she was involved in an international crime and faced imprisonment in a foreign country. The transaction used Bitcoin for payment.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Victoria Court reported receiving scam phone calls Oct. 14 from a person impersonating the Ramsey County Sheriff and claiming there was a false warrant on the complainant. Although the complainant recognized the scam, the calls continued. Real deputies called the scammer back and were hung up on. Later, deputies themselves received a threatening text. No money was lost by either the complainant or deputies.
• The Shoreview Community Center in the 4600 block of Victoria Street N. reported a counterfeit $100 bill passed Oct. 25 at the complex. A video was available for review of the transaction.
Stolen in Shoreview in 2021
What has been stolen in Shoreview in 2021? Cash, catalytic converters to sell to recycling centers, vehicles of all sorts in which to commit crimes, and license plates to make it harder to be caught committing crimes. And because we live in the age of the internet, we now have the electronic fence that eliminates the middleman. We could wish the thieves luck at finding a market for all their stolen items, but we won’t.
• A resident in the 900 block of Cannon Avenue on Jan. 4 reported gas siphoned from his vehicle sometime during the past week. The tank now is one-eighth full, after being left full.
• A Stacy man reported a contractor’s snowplow stolen overnight Jan. 29-30 from a business parking lot. The plow has been entered into the NCIC.
• A Shoreview woman reported that a Little Free Library in the 3500 block of Nancy Place was vandalized sometime between Jan. 19-21, after she found all the books gone and graffiti written inside the library.
• A backpack containing a yoga towel was reported stolen during the late afternoon of Feb. 9 from a vehicle parked in a business lot in the 3200 block of Lexington Avenue S. after the passenger side front window was broken in.
• A clear plastic bag containing nothing was reported stolen during the late afternoon of Feb. 9 from the floor of a vehicle parked in a business lot in the 3200 block of Lexington Avenue S., after the passenger side front window was broken in.
• A Blaine woman reported $3,500 in construction tools stolen overnight Feb. 9-10 from inside her vehicle, which had been left at the side of the road on I-694 and Victoria Street N. after it had broken down. After the complainant contacted her insurance company for a tow and left at 9:00 p.m., the tow truck never arrived, but the thieves did.
• Residents in the 400 block of Chandler Court at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 22 reported a burglary in progress when they were awakened by the flashlight of a person rummaging in a jewelry box. Nothing was missing from the jewelry box, but a video console and game were missing from the downstairs area. There were no signs of forced entry, and the thief fled through the front door.
• Holiday decorations were reported stolen overnight Feb. 22-23 from an apartment storage unit in the 3300 block of Kent Street after a padlock was broken.
• Two pressure washers, valued at $600 each, were reported stolen March 5 from a detached garage of an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• A Falcon Heights man reported a backpack containing nothing of value stolen from the back seat of his vehicle May 7 as it was parked in the Rice Creek Park south lot in the 1900 block of County Road I. The driver’s side window had been smashed out for access.
• A tailgate was reported stolen from a pickup truck overnight June 2-3 as it was parked in an open lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• A post hole auger attachment was reported stolen from a piece of heavy equipment belonging to Stonebrook Fence at a construction site near I-35W and County Road J sometime over the weekend of June 4-7.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported medications missing from a cabinet June 23 following a house party.
• An ice auger and generator were reported stolen June 21 from an ice house in the 100 block of Mayfair Road after the front door hinges were damaged.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Park Street reported his home burglarized and collectible cards stolen while he was at work June 27. The victim has possible suspect information.
• Two lockboxes containing a key to the Victoria Village Condominiums in the 700 block of County Road F were reported knocked off the wall and stolen overnight July 11-12.
• A work computer bag and a leather jacket were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5900 block of Deer Trail W. overnight July 14-15 after the passenger side window was broken in.
• A resident in the 600 block of Lake Pine Drive reported cash from her unlocked vehicle’s center console stolen overnight July 14-15, along with a navigation device and a battery charger. The front passenger side window was broken in for access, despite the fact that the vehicle wasn’t locked. Also stolen were a wallet with cash, credit cards and a clothes bag.
• Two juvenile females were reported for theft July 16 after they each stole one container of vehicle coolant from Gas Plus in the 3400 block of Rice Street. The suspects were located in a nearby parked car, identified and released. Their cases have been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A man from Mitchell, South Dakota, reported an electric guitar stolen overnight July 16-17 from his auto while it was parked in the 5500 block of Albert Street.
• A $67 bottle of tanning lotion was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5800 block of Savannah Lane overnight July 5-6.
• A pair of Gucci glasses was reported stolen overnight July 7-8 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1700 block of Hillview Road.
A Roseville woman reported a $90 Bear Barrel stolen • Aug. 19 from the bed of a pickup truck parked in a lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. while she was inside shopping at the Target Store.
• A golf cart was reported stolen Oct. 3 from an underground garage at Edison at Rice Creek in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway. The suspect vehicle was seen entering the open garage door by following another vehicle and exiting with the golf cart shortly afterward. After the golf cart was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered by the Mounds View Police Department on Oct. 7.
• A Minneapolis woman reported miscellaneous clothing and a backpack stolen Oct. 7 from a vehicle parked in an employee lot in the 500 block of Highway 96. A passenger window was broken in for access.
• A satchel and five pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen Oct. 16 from an unlocked car parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Elaine Avenue.
• A Canyon man reported a jacket stolen Oct. 16 from the back seat of an unlocked car parked in a driveway in the 5600 block of Heather Ridge Drive while he was in town for a visit.
• A man from Madison, Wisconsin, reported job site keys stolen from his work vehicle parked at a construction site in the 400 block of Catherine Lane after it was rummaged through sometime over the weekend of Oct. 16-18.
• Employees at the Freedom Valu Center in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road reported arriving to open up the store at 6:41 a.m. Nov. 7 and hearing the alarm sounding and finding the door unlocked and the cash register drawer missing. A video review showed cash and lottery tickets stolen by a person who had forced open the door. The case is under investigation. A cash drawer was reported recovered Nov. 8 in the area of Hodgson Road and Heather Ridge Drive. Deputies are investigating whether the cash drawer was the one stolen during the burglary at the Freedom Valu Center.
• A Stillwater woman reported shoes and a notebook containing financial information stolen from her vehicle Nov. 16 as it was parked in a business lot in the 1000 block of County Road E. after the left rear seat windows were smashed in.
• A Hibbing man reported a bag with gym equipment stolen from his vehicle parked in a driveway in the 4800 block of Countryside Drive overnight Nov. 25-26 after the driver’s side rear window was smashed.
• The Freedom Valu Center in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road on Nov. 17 reported lottery tickets stolen. The case is under investigation. Management at the station also reported the ATM machine stolen from the store at 5:18 a.m. Nov. 20, after deputies were dispatched out to an alarm sounding and found the front door open. South St. Paul police recovered the ATM inside an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Nov. 21.
• A Roseville woman reported a shopping bag filled with carpet samples, a makeup bag and an iPad stolen from her vehicle at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 24, after she returned from shopping at Trader Joe’s in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.