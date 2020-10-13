The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A family domestic was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 3400 block of Kent Street; a heavily intoxicated female, 24, was transported by ambulance for treatment.
• An electric bicycle was reported stolen sometime during the evening of Sept. 22 from Odds and Ends Again in the 1000 block of County Road E.
• A Shorewood, Wisconsin, woman reported a scooter she lent her son stolen from a parking lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street overnight Sept. 22-23. The scooter was recovered later that evening parked in front of the last garage behind the buildings.
• A Lino Lakes man, 32, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 1800 block of Bluestem Lane for domestic assault.
• A resident in the 1100 block of Bucher Avenue on Sept. 23 reported his Trump campaign sign kicked over and shredded.
• A New Brighton woman reported a bag containing a wallet, keys and phone stolen Sept. 24 from the side of the pool at the YMCA in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. YMCA staff located the bag later that day with its contents intact.
• A Burnsville man reported his wallet lost at the Holiday Station in Arden Hills Sept. 24 and the debit card that was inside the wallet fraudulently used at Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. and again in Minneapolis.
• A Shoreview man reported the front passenger window of his vehicle broken in Sept. 24 while it was parked in the lot at Grass Lake in the 500 block of Gramsie Road. A green diaper bag containing diapers and children's clothing was stolen. On Sept. 25 the diaper bag was recovered in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. and placed into property.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 3:20 a.m. Sept. 25 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road.
• A Spring Lake Park man on Sept. 25 reported the driver side windows of his vehicle shot out by a BB gun, the back window completely shattered and the center console rummaged through while he was walking the trails at Rice Creek Park in the 1900 block of County Road I. Cash and coins were stolen from the center console.
• Contractors working on home improvements for a new homeowner in the 1500 block of Knight Street on Sept. 25 reported finding a pocketknife under the home. The knife was collected and taken into property. As the home was formerly the site of criminal activity, the investigations unit and county attorney were notified.
• A computer bag and tablet were reported stolen overnight Sept. 25-26 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 5500 block of Saint Albans Circle.
• A Shoreview woman, 57, was cited at 1:54 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street for disorderly conduct, following a complaint of her banging on walls and yelling.
• The US Bank in the 1000 block of Highway 96 on Sept. 26 reported an unsuccessful attempt to cash a forged check at the drive-thru.
• A license plate was reported stolen overnight Sept. 27-28 from an apartment complex parking lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• A trailer used in the process of moving house and loaded with personal possessions was reported stolen overnight Sept. 27-28 from its curbside parking spot in the 200 block of Saint Marie Street. No plate information on the borrowed trailer was available.
• A resident in the 3400 block of Kent Street on Sept. 28 reported her mail stolen sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 27.
• A window of a truck parked in the 4400 block of Churchill Street N. was reported broken in shortly after midnight Sept. 28. The victim, 69, has named three possible suspects.
• A Cambridge man, 26, was arrested Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road on an Isanti County warrant, after Ramsey County Sheriiff's Office deputies were dispatched out to a suspicious incident. Following a computer check, deputies found the front seat passenger to have the warrant.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Alameda Street on Sept. 28 reported an unknown person for filing an unemployment claim using his information.
• An Andover man, 18, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 1900 block of County Road I for assault, after he and four other minors attacked a man walking by some abandoned buildings. The victim experienced bodily harm in the form of bruises and cuts after the suspects hit him in the head with a pipe. The only adult among the suspects has been charged with felony assault.
• A backpack containing children's clothing and infant products was reported recovered at 5:06 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 5500 block of Pascal Street, following a report of suspicious juveniles entering a car in the driveway.
• A table saw was reported stolen overnight Sept. 29-30 from a locked tool chest on a construction site in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway.
• A resident in the 1200 block of Woodcrest Avenue on Oct. 1 reported two packages taken from the front steps.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court on Oct. 2 reported being a victim of the Social Security card scam that required the victim to send gift card numbers to the scammer.
• A St. Paul man, 38, reported a laptop computer and a briefcase containing personal identification stolen from his unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 400 block of West Shore Court overnight Oct. 2-3.
• An abandoned adult bicycle was reported recovered Oct. 3 near the trail in the area of Rice Creek Parkway and County Road I. The bike was cleared through the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC) and entered into property.
• A Roseville woman, 44, reported the front passenger side window of her vehicle broken in while it was parked in the Grass Lake lot in the 400 block of Gramsie Road Oct. 3. After thieves took a backpack containing a wallet and keys, they immediately tried and failed to use the complainant's credit cards. The unauthorized attempts came so soon after the break-in that the complainant received fraud alerts while she was still walking in the park.
