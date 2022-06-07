The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Burnsville woman reported being involved in a hit-and-run accident May 8 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road after her vehicle was hit in a restaurant parking lot by the driver of a silver 2006 Buick Lacrosse. The driver fled without taking part in the driver information exchange.
• A Minneapolis man reported criminal damage to his vehicle May 9 after he discovered an unsuccessful attempt to steal the catalytic converter from his Hyundai Santa Fe as it was parked in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court.
The converter was found hanging from the exhaust system.
• A Little Canada man, 39, was arrested and booked for second-degree assault at midnight May 10 in the 1600 block of Park Street, following a fight. During the fight, he drove his vehicle into another vehicle that his girlfriend's son and stepson were in the act of trying to enter. He faces two counts of second-degree assault in Ramsey County Court.
• A Maplewood woman, 20, was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and for driving without a driver's license May 12 on Rice Street at I-694 following a property damage motor vehicle accident at the roundabout.
• A Shoreview youth reported a hit-and-run accident May 12 in the Shoreview Target parking lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. in which the rear passenger side of his vehicle was damaged and the rear tire was flattened. The culprit was the driver of a black and gray vehicle, as discovered by the paint transfer.
• A Minneapolis man on May 13 reported his credit card stolen during a theft from auto incident in St. Paul. The card was fraudulently used at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. An attempt to use a second credit card was declined. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 3400 block of Victoria Street N. reported losing $1,000 May 13 to a phishing text scam claiming to be the victim's employer instructing her to purchase gift cards and send the account numbers back.
• Residents in the 5000 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported rocks thrown at their vehicles parked in the driveway overnight May 13-14. The damage involves marred paintwork and cracks to the front windshield of one vehicle and rear windshield of the other vehicle.
• A set of keys were reported found May 14 in the beach area in the 300 block of North Owasso Blvd. As the alarm didn't trigger a reaction from any of the vehicles in the parking lot, the keys were turned into property at the station for safekeeping.
• A citizen reported finding a substance she suspected as being narcotics May 14 under her shed in the 1500 block of Hall Street and turned it over to Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies for destruction. The citizen said she didn't know when it may have been placed there.
• A Pierre, South Dakota, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Toyota Prius parked in a hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road overnight May 14-15.
• A resident in the 900 block of Carmel Court reported a license plate stolen from her vehicle overnight May 14-15. The license plate number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Shoreview woman, 46, was arrested for domestic assault May 15 in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane after she became intoxicated, shoved her boyfriend around and threw things at him as he tried to leave the residence to escape her. She may have tried to run after him, because Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies eventually located her at a local baseball field.
• A Phoenix, Arizona, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mitsubishi Outland Sport while it was parked in a hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road overnight May 17-18.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda CR-V while it was parked in a driveway in the 4300 block of Chatsworth Street overnight May 18-19.
• A juvenile was arrested at 4:37 a.m. May 19 for stealing a wallet from a vehicle parked inside an attached garage that had been left open in the 500 block of Harbor Court. The actual arrest occurred at the site of an interrupted garage burglary in North Oaks, during which the subject was caught in possession of the wallet harvested from the Shoreview burglary. He gave no resistance while being transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Rustic Place on May 19 reported a discarded business check stolen, washed, altered and presented at a bank to be cashed. The bank requested a police report to resolve the issue without cost to the victim.
• Trader Joe's in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road on May 19 reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill for payment of a $11 tab and giving out $89 of real money in change. A $10 bill had been altered to resemble a $100 bill.
• The brother of a Coon Rapids man whose vehicle was stolen from Coon Rapids on April 4 after it was left running reported spotting the vehicle May 19 in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Grass Lake Place while he was making a delivery. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies verified and cleared the vehicle from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database before returning it to its owner.
• A St. Paul man, 30, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. May 20 in St. Paul for suspicion of catalytic converter theft and for fleeing deputies in a motor vehicle after deputies responded to a report of suspicious metal-sawing noises in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road. After crashing into a light pole, the suspect was apprehended with a large collection of catalytic converter removal implements in his vehicle. The suspect has been charged in Ramsey County Court.
• A Shoreview man, 63, faces possible charges for domestic abuse after deputies were called out at 10:25 p.m. May 20 to the 500 block of Mercury Circle on a verbal domestic.
• Four employees of the Shoreview Community Center in the 4600 block of Victoria Street N. reported their vehicles damaged May 21 while they were parked in the upper lot of the complex. The employees, who live in Shoreview, Hugo, Elko and Dresser, Wisconsin, will pay a total of $9,000 to repair scratches after their vehicles were “keyed”.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
