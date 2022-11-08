The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
A Vadnais Heights man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Honda CR-V overnight Oct. 3-4 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. No suspect information exists at this time.
A backpack containing clothing was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the street in the 4700 block of Chandler Road overnight Oct. 3-4 after the driver's side window was smashed in. The neighbor's camera captured the image of a white SUV stopping by the vehicle at 4:30 a.m.
A Cedar woman reported her vehicle stolen Oct. 4 from the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. after her keys were stolen out of a locker. She was able to cancel her credit cards before unauthorized charges could be made on them. On Oct. 8 her car, minus license plates, was recovered by the St. Paul Police Department in their city.
An abandoned vehicle was recovered Oct. 5 from the 3300 block of Emmert Street after it had been ransacked. The vehicle was locked, and nothing valuable could be seen from the outside. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies impounded the vehicle later that day.
A resident in the 1600 block of Knight Street reported being a victim of fraud Oct. 6 after he responded to computer pop-up screens claiming his computer had been hacked. He had lost $2,000 in gift cards before recognizing the scam.
Witnesses reported an unknown male and female for spray-painting a county park bench and bike path and tipping over a port-a-potty at the Rice Creek North Regional Trail in the 1900 block of County Road I at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 6. Because witnesses called in the license plate number of the suspect vehicle, deputies were able to narrow down the field of potential suspects substantially. When deputies contacted the registered owners of the suspect vehicle, they said their daughter, 20, drives the car and was currently in possession of it. Deputies left a voice message for the suspect.
The rear passenger window of a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5600 block of Royal Oaks Drive was reported smashed in overnight Oct. 6-7. Nothing was reported missing.
A man from Carol Stream, Illinois, reported the catalytic converter from his Mitsubishi Outlander stolen overnight Oct. 6-7 while it was parked in a hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road.
The driver of a semi belonging to Werner Enterprise was reported for being involved in an accident Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road and leaving the scene of the crash. The victim, Island Lake Golf Course, filed an insurance claim with the company owner of the truck. Efforts are underway to identify the driver.
A Lino Lakes man, 42, was arrested for DWI Oct. 7 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue N. and Hamline Avenue N. after deputies arrived on the scene of a male slumped in the driver's seat of his vehicle at that location. After a search warrant was obtained for various laboratory samples, the subject was released pending toxicology results.
A Shoreview man, 53, was arrested Oct. 8 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street following a domestic during which he allegedly grabbed, pushed and instilled fear in a female victim. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney.
A resident in the 400 block of Catherine Lane reported mail containing a personal check stolen from her mailbox Oct. 10 after she placed it in the box at 7:00 a.m. and raised the red flag. At 1:00 p.m. that day, the mailbox was empty, even though there was no mail service due to the federal holiday.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen over the weekend of Oct. 7-10 from a Ford Econoline van belonging to Ramsey County while it was parked in a lot in the 200 block of North Owasso Blvd.
A Shoreview woman, 32, was arrested for assault Oct. 10 in the 500 block of Tomlyn Avenue after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a domestic in which a man, 51, reported her for bashing him on the head with a ukulele and trying to strangle him with his rosary necklace. While he was being seen at Regions Hospital, she was seen at the law enforcement center.
Work credentials and a credit card were reported stolen Oct. 10 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 100 block of Sherwood Road, after the victim was notified of unauthorized charges on the card in Minneapolis and Bloomington. The case has been turned over to the Bloomington Police Department.
The BP station in the 400 block of Highway 96 reported an unknown female for driving off without paying her $37 fuel tab at 6:38 a.m. Oct. 11. At gas stations, credit cards occasionally don't “go through,” and the customer doesn't realize it. However, in this case, the suspect left in such haste that she almost hit an employee when driving away. The case is under investigation.
A Shoreview man, 53, was cited for harassment Oct. 11 in the 1500 block of Park Street, after a Shoreview woman, 25, walked into the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office patrol station to report him for ongoing harassment. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
A St. Paul man, 42, was arrested on a Wright County warrant Oct. 11 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. after deputies were called out on a suspicious activity call. Deputies met with Wright County deputies in Plymouth for the prisoner exchange.
A Shoreview woman, 39, was reported for showing up at the Gramsie Corner Store in the 3900 block of Rice Street on Oct. 12 to pop in and say, “Good morning!” and “Hi!” to the clerk, against whom she had previously made terroristic threats. There is currently a case on the docket against the suspect for simple robbery at the store, during which she reportedly made veiled threats and stole tobacco products.
A Lino Lakes woman reported a window of her vehicle smashed and the interior rummaged through Oct. 12, while she was out walking the trails of Grass Lake Park in the 500 block of Gramsie Road. The complainant didn't see anything missing at the time of her report. A Roseville man reported the driver’s side window of his vehicle cracked during the same time period while he was out walking the Grass Lake Park trails. The window was cracked by impact marks, but not broken. His vehicle was not entered.
A juvenile male was arrested for assaulting a staff member Oct. 13 in the 500 block of Cardigan Road. He was transported to the juvenile detention center, and his case forwarded to the county attorney.
A resident in the 5700 block of Villa Drive reported identity theft Oct. 14 after her Social Security number was used fraudulently to open a bank account. The complainant closed that account and was advised on the identity theft recovery process.
A Brooklyn Park man, 47, was arrested Oct. 14 in the 1800 block of Park View Drive after he was reported for slashing two tires on his friend's vehicle when he went to the complainant's work address to talk to him about money he had borrowed and not paid back. The complainant said the two were talking when the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed both driver’s side tires of his vehicle. The suspect was still on scene inside his car when deputies arrived. He admitted to slashing the tires and has been charged in Ramsey County Court with gross misdemeanor damage to property.
A Shoreview man, 54, was arrested Oct. 16 in the 400 block of Old Farm Road for violating an order for protection, after a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on him. The subject was later taken into custody at his current residence.
— Loretta Harding
