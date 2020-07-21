The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A resident in the 700 block of Gramsie Road on June 28 reported a bicycle stolen from his open garage while he was at the grocery store for 40 minutes.
• A Minneapolis man reported his iWatch stolen June 29 while he was sunbathing the previous day at Turtle Lake Beach Park in the 4900 block of Hodgson Road.
• A St. Paul man, 37, was cited June 29 at the Freedom Valu station in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road for disorderly conduct and trespassing after he returned to the business he’d previously been banned from.
• A juvenile female was arrested at 10:53 p.m. June 29 in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for assaulting her mother and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a pair of scissors. The case has been referred to the county attorney’s office for consideration of charges.
• A Shoreview man, 50, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. June 30 in the 1200 block of West Royal Oaks Drive, following a domestic incident.
• A resident in the 600 block of Evans Court on June 30 reported a bicycle stolen from a garage that was left open for two hours.
• A Blaine woman, 28, is suspected of stealing a motor vehicle from a Ham Lake man, 29, in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road at 2:45 a.m. July 1. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered by its owner the following morning in Minneapolis with some of the items missing from inside. The vehicle has been removed from the NCIC.
• A juvenile male was arrested July 2 in the 100 block of Village Center after he was caught with a vehicle he’d stolen an hour earlier from a woman in the 5900 block of Woodcrest Way. The case has been referred to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.
• A backpack was reported stolen July 2 from a vehicle at Snail Lake Regional Park in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd.
• A Shoreview man, 32, was arrested for assault at 1:52 a.m. July 3 in the 3400 block of Kent Street after he punched another man, 30, in the head following a verbal argument that became physical.
• A Brooklyn Park man reported a bag containing identification and car dealership documents stolen from a motor vehicle overnight July 3-4 as it was parked in an employee lot in the 200 block of Owasso Blvd. N. The rear passenger window was smashed in for access.
• Employees at the Exxon gas station in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a carton of cigarettes stolen July 4 after a clerk placed them on a counter.
• A Honda Civic was reported stolen at 8:26 a.m. July 5 from the parking lot of a multihousing complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. No suspect information is available, but the vehicle was recovered unoccupied at 9:54 a.m. that same day on Country Road F and Lexington Avenue N. and returned to its owner.
• A Shoreview man, 44, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. July 5 in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. on a felony warrant for violating a restraining order after deputies were dispatched to the area about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported her mailbox damaged by fireworks July 6. A resident in the 5800 block of Lexington Avenue N. on July 6 also reported her mailbox damaged by fireworks.
• An unlocked 2016 Lexus GX was reported stolen overnight July 6-7 from a driveway in the 400 block of Lake Wabasso Court after its owner left the key fob in the cup holder.
• An active investigation for assault has been begun after a male, 40, was run over July 8 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. following an argument.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Park Street on July 8 reported having a dispute with her neighbor over the ownership of a cat. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to determine that the microchip in the cat didn’t match that in the complainant’s records.
• A 1999 Honda Civic reported stolen out of Brooklyn Center was recovered unoccupied July 8 in a parking lot the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.
• A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado stolen out of Roseville was reported recovered July 8 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. after its owner had been contacted by a friend and told that the vehicle could be found in a garage at that address.
• A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix stolen out of Maplewood was reported recovered July 9 in Island Lake Park in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. with its trunk open and both passenger side windows broken out.
• Residents in the 5500 block of Sheldon Street on July 10 reported their neighbor’s boat covers cut sometime over the previous day as the boat sat in their neighbor’s driveway.
• A 2000 Honda CRV reported stolen July 10 from the parking lot of a housing complex in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road sometime during the past week was already recovered after it had been towed from a Maplewood gas station days before the complainant filed the report.
• A bicycle was reported stolen overnight July 10-11 from the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue N. The bike had been locked in front of a car in a parking space.
• A Fridley woman, 19, was cited July 11 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for stealing an iPad from her place of employment. She admitted to stealing the iPad from the Shoreview Target and was fired. The subject was not booked while the store considers filing charges.
