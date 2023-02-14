The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A homeowner in the 3500 block of Rustic Place will be working to remedy his dog’s ability to scale a fence, following a Jan. 12 reported incident in which the dog jumped over the yard fence to harass the complainant’s dog.
• A Shoreview man, 42, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of Wilshire Circle for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and for making terroristic threats against Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they responded to a domestic. Deputies deployed their taser to subdue the subject, and one member of the altercation was transported to Regions Hospital. The case has been submitted to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Shoreview man, 27, was arrested for narcotics possession Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of Chatsworth Street N. after deputies were called to the scene of a yelling male, accompanied by the sounds of threatening and slamming noises. While checking for potential victims, deputies observed a package containing controlled substances and large amounts of cash. The case is under investigation.
• While following up on a previous case, deputies discovered an unreported stolen and recovered license plate Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road. Its registered owner had not reported finding the plates after having reported them as stolen.
• Deputies discovered Jan. 14 that a Brooklyn Park man, 23, was wanted after they responded to a call that he was unwanted in the 4700 block of Hodgson Road. While answering a disorderly conduct report about the male who wouldn’t leave, deputies found out he had an active Hennepin County arrest warrant out on him.
• A Shoreview woman, 38, was arrested for DWI Jan. 14 at the intersection of Tanglewood Drive and Monterey Drive after deputies were called out to the scene of a vehicle stuck in the snowbank. When they conducted a welfare check of the female occupant, who was acting strangely, they observed signs of intoxication. When she performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.26 on the DataMaster test, she was taken into custody for third-degree DWI and booked at the law enforcement center.
• An order of protection (OFP) violation was reported Jan. 15 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. and forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Shoreview woman, 23, was arrested Jan. 17 in the 1000 block of Mercury Drive after she was reported for striking two women with a frying pan. She also received a citation for misdemeanor assault.
• Another OFP violation was reported Jan. 17 in the 5800 block of Oxford Street N. and forwarded to the city attorney for review of possible charges.
• A Minneapolis man, 44, was suspected of violating an OFP Jan. 18 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court, after he was reported for trying to contact the victim via social media and by phone. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert has been issued for his arrest, and the case is under investigation.
• The Gramsie Corner Mart in the 3900 block of Rice Street reported the theft of a plastic case containing $693 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets Jan. 18, after the thief distracted the clerk, stole the case off the counter and fled the store. Deputies described the investigation as an “open case.”
• A Shoreview woman reported being bitten by a white German shepherd Jan. 19 while walking along N. Owasso Blvd. near West Owasso Blvd.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the scene of an abandoned 2005 blue Dodge Neon that blocked a part of westbound I-694 at Victoria Street at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 19 and created a dangerous situation. The vehicle was towed by Twin Cities Towing.
• A Little Canada man, 43, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Jan. 20 in the area of Highway 96 and Lexington Avenue N. for felonious violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for failure to stay within a single lane and for expired license plate tabs. During the routine identity investigation conducted during traffic stops, it was revealed that the passenger was violating the DANCO the driver had taken out on him. He has been charged with violating the DANCO within 10 years of the first of two more convictions, which augments the charge to a felony. While at jail, the suspect tried to use a third party to contact the victim and also tried to phone her without success.
• A Saturn Aura was reported stolen Jan. 21 from a parking lot in the 1600 block of County Road J after it had been left in the lot over a 24-hour period while locked with no valuables visible inside. The keys had remained with the owner the whole time. The vehicle’s identifying information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Tucson while it was parked in an apartment lot in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. No suspect information is available.
• A juvenile was reported trespassed Jan. 22 from the Shoreview Community Center in the 4600 block of Victoria Street N. for disorderly conduct, following a report of juveniles sneaking into the basketball court.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court on Jan. 23 reported that some of her mail containing financial and identification information had gone missing. It was unknown at the time of the police report whether any information or financial accounts had been compromised.
• A New Brighton woman reported criminal damage to property Jan. 23 after she parked her vehicle in the Snail Lake Park parking lot in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. While she was skiing in the park, the front passenger window was broken out and an empty fanny pack stolen from the front seat.
• A patron of Trader Joe’s in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road reported her credit cards, driver’s license and Social Security card stolen from her unattended purse while she was shopping at the store Jan. 23. The credit cards were used immediately at the Target store next door, online and in Woodbury. Authorities have obtained photos of the suspect at the Target self-checkout.
— Loretta Harding
