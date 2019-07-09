The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• An assault was reported at a residence facility in the 200 block of North Owasso Boulevard June 10. An investigation was initiated.
• A smell of marijuana was reported in the 3500 block of Owasso Street June 10.
• A charitable donation bag was taken sometime overnight June 10 by unknown persons in the 500 block of Elaine Avenue June 10.
• Deputies responded to a burglary of a business in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road June 12. The front door glass was broken, the store entered, and cigars and cigarettes stolen from behind the counter. Under investigation.
• A vehicle was hit in a residential parking lot by another vehicle still in a lot in the 3300 block of Kent Street June 12. Owners were identified and put in contact with each other to exchange insurance information.
• Money was stolen from a purse inside of a backpack in a locker room by an unknown suspect in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue June 12.
• Squads were dispatched to the 600 block of Village Center Drive on a fraud report June 13. A male suspect attempted to pass three counterfeit $100 bills. Bills were left behind by the suspect. The incident is under investigation.
• A person in the 300 block of Harriet Circle reported June 13 receiving harassing phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. No money was lost to possible phone scam.
• Officers responded to 1000 Red Fox Road on a hit-and-run call June 13, where a van hit a parked truck and driving away. A witness provided information. The driver was located and mailed a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
• A vehicle was reported broken into while in an underground garage June 14. Unknown if anything taken.
• A bank customer apparently stole another customer’s phone in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue June 14. The suspect was identified and contacted. The phone was returned after the suspect spoke with a deputy. The victim did not want any further legal action taken.
• A smell of marijuana was reported in the 700 block of Cannon Avenue June 15.
• Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Highway 96 W on June 15. An unlocked 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck with keys inside was stolen from an underground garage. Two other vehicles were rummaged through and items and purse stolen. The vehicle was recovered June 17 by St. Paul Police.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Victoria Street June 16.
• Theft was reported in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway June 17. A counterfeit $100 was passed.
• Possible abuse of a vulnerable adult was reported June 17 on North Owasso Boulevard and is under investigation. The vulnerable adult had a large bruise on the upper thigh.
• A snapping turtle was reported stuck in an egress window well on Tiffany Lane June 18. The sheriff’s office referred the residents to wildlife removal contractors. Eventually, a neighbor pulled the turtle out with a fishing net and took it in a wheelbarrow to the lake.
• An adult female was arrested on southbound I-35E near County Road J June 18 for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and for felony DWI.
• Stolen license plates were reported in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue June 20.
• A juvenile in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court was arrested for felony domestic assault on his mother June 20.
• Possible fraud and or scamming of a vulnerable adult reported June 21 on Centerville Road is under investigation.
• Two adult males were arrested for domestic assault in the 200 block of Galtier Place June 21.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road June 21.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue N. June 22.
• Theft of a bicycle from the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. was reported June 22. The bicycle was worth $200. No suspects.
• Theft of an iPad from an unlocked motor vehicle was reported to the patrol station June 23. It may have occurred on June 22 at a restaurant parking lot in either Iowa or Shoreview. No suspect information.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road June 25.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Owasso Street June 25. A vehicle possibly left unlocked was rummaged through overnight, and a checkbook and spare key ring were stolen.
• Theft of jewelry within the past two months was reported in the 5600 block of Schutta Road June 26. The report is under investigation.
• Vandalism was reported in the 5600 block of Snelling Avenue N. June 26. Damage was done to park property: initials were carved into the blacktop of the basketball court.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3500 block of Vivian Avenue June 26. One adult male was arrested. The case has been forwarded to city attorney for consideration of charges.
• Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road June 27. A storage room was broken into during the early morning hours and over $7,000 in items were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
• Theft of an unlocked bicycle from a bike rack in front of Kowalski’s Market was reported June 27. No suspects.
• An adult female and adult male were arrested in the 3500 block of Owasso Street June 28 for drug possession and on warrants. Following a traffic stop, the female driver was arrested on a misdemeanor theft warrant and the male passenger was arrested on a felony Department of Corrections warrant. While the female was being taken into custody, she was found to be in possession of narcotics.
• Squads were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue on a theft report June 28. Fishing gear, sporting equipment and tools valued at $2,100 were stolen from a garage unit within the previous 12 hours. A trolling motor serial number was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• Theft of a package was reported in the 3400 block of Nancy Place June 28. The package was from Amazon, valued at $50 and delivered June 26.
