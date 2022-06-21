The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview man, 43, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. May 22 in the 1500 block of Lois Drive for violating an OFP, after he emailed the victim who had taken out the order against him. Screenshots of the email were taken and placed into evidence. The suspect will also receive a citation in the mail.
• A Champlin man reported his cell phone stolen from a men's restroom in the 1800 block of Park View Drive May 23. The victim tracked the cell phone to an apartment building in the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue and is working with management on confronting a possible suspect.
• A Blaine woman, 35, is suspected of shoplifting at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue May 23, after she was observed concealing several items and exiting the store without paying for any of them. The suspect was detained by Target security but later released from custody. A report has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of formal charges.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen May 24 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue.
• A St. Paul man, 34, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. May 24 in St. Paul, following a pursuit that started on I-694 and Victoria Street when the suspect vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and instead accelerated ahead of the squad. When the vehicle was finally stopped in St. Paul, it was revealed to have been stolen. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the law enforcement center, while the passenger, a St. Paul man, 34, was taken to Regions Hospital for drug ingestion.
• Deputies assisted in the arrest of an Anoka man, 48, at 11:29 p.m. May 24 on I-35W and Highway 10, following a pursuit initiated by the Minnesota State Patrol.
• A Scandia man, 61, was arrested May 25 on Highway 96 and Victoria Street for driving after revocation, after deputies on patrol conducted a random license plate check and discovered the vehicle license plates to have been flagged as impounded. The license plates were removed from the vehicle and placed into evidence.
• A resident in the 200 block of North Owasso Blvd. N. reported a scam May 25 in which she received a phone call from a party claiming to be deputies about to arrest her for identity theft. The complainant sent a photo of her identification to the caller before realizing it was a scam. The complainant was provided a case number.
• A Blaine woman, 44, was cited May 25 in the 900 block of County Road I for failure to stop after a collision, after she was observed hitting another vehicle while trying to pull her Cadillac Escalade into a parking space. She then backed out of her parking spot and re-parked a few spots down from the damaged vehicle. The suspect then walked over to the vehicle she had hit and inspected it before leaving. The witness gave the suspect license plate to deputies who matched the suspect vehicle with the driver. When deputies made contact with the suspect at her address, she admitted to panicking.
• MJ Electric of Forest Lake reported a custom trailer with Michigan plates stolen from the 400 block of Carol Lane overnight May 25-26.,The trailer contained 1,500 feet of copper covered cable.
• A St. Paul man, 44, was arrested for fourth-degree DUI May 26 in the 3900 block of Rice Street, following a report of a male who had been sleeping in his vehicle next to a gas pump for more than an hour. When deputies awoke the male, they noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and signs of impairment in the driver.
• A vehicle parked overnight May 26-27 in the 4300 block of Reiland Lane was reported broken into, and a fanny pack, dog bags and a gentle leader were reported stolen.
• A Fridley man reported the catalytic converter of his vehicle stolen while it was parked overnight May 26-27 in the 1000 block of Robinhood Place.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime over the weekend of May 26-28 from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Monterey Drive.
• Residents in the 5000 block of Alameda Street reported four casings of .22 ammunition found near their front door May 28. Deputies took custody of the casings and placed them into evidence.
• A Shoreview man, 36, reported being stabbed at 7:59 p.m. May 28 by a Shoreview female, 23, in the 3400 block of Kent Street, in what deputies described as only one of multiple calls of assault from this address. Although the male was bleeding from his forearm when deputies arrived on scene, both he and the female were uncooperative, declined medical attention and claimed Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were harassing them.
• A Mounds View woman reported her purse containing a cell phone stolen from an unlocked auto parked in the 1900 block of County Road I May 29. The complainant canceled her credit cards, which had not yet been used when she phoned in her report.
• A front license plate was reported stolen May 31 from an auto parked in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue S. Its number was added to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A couple reported coming home from vacation May 31 and getting into a domestic dispute in the 500 block of County Road J. The complainant said he was about to move out of the residence on his return and was met by his girlfriend's relatives. A male arrived on scene and threatened the complainant and wanted to fight him.
• An insurance agency in the 800 block of Highway 96 reported a customer coming into the office June 1 and acting erratically. The suspect's insurance agent was left to address the incident.
• A Shoreview man, 26, was arrested for DWI June 2 in the 500 block of Gramsie Road, after he was found napping behind the wheel at gas station pumps.
• A former employee was reported at 5:08 p.m. June 2 for returning to his former business in the 1800 block of Park View Drive and harassing a female co-worker. The subject was warned that his behavior was bordering on the criminal, and the co-worker was advised on how to obtain a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• Deputies engaged in a two-mile vehicle pursuit at 9:56 p.m. June 2 that started on I-694 and Victoria Street and lasted one minute, after the suspect fled from a traffic stop for speeding. The pursuit was terminated due to the high speeds of the suspect vehicle.
• A Shoreview man, 44, was cited June 3 in the 1500 block of Lois Drive for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO), after he sent a message to the protected party's Pinterest account.
• A resident in the 3500 block of Cohansey Street on June 4 reported an item stolen by the friend of a relative.
• A catalytic converter on a Toyota Sequoia parked an apartment lot in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place was reported damaged during an attempted theft June 4.
— Loretta Harding
