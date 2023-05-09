he Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview woman reported a wallet stolen from her open purse as it sat in a shopping cart April 2 while she was at Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue. The credit cards from inside the wallet were used fraudulently at the Roseville Best Buy and at Kohl’s for more than $5,000. A video showing the suspect has been obtained, and the case has been turned over to the Roseville Police Department.
• A rental property tenant in the 5800 block of Prairie Meadow Drive reported being harassed April 3. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised her about the restraining order process.
• A Roseville woman reported an accident hit-and-run to her vehicle parked in the St. Odilia Church lot April 3. A Hopkins man reported an accident hit-and-run to his vehicle at 11:09 p.m. April 3, while it was parked in the area of Jansa Drive and Galtier Street. Security video shows a school bus striking his vehicle at around 4:25 p.m.
• Harassment was reported April 6 from the 500 block of Tomlyn Avenue. The victim declined any other services. Another harassment victim in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. did not decline assistance with harassment on April 7, as deputies provided advice about obtaining a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A wallet containing identification and credit cards was reported lost April 7 in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. Deputies advised the complainant on the next steps to take.
• A resident of an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a package delivered at 2:24 p.m. April 7 was not found in the mail room when the victim went to retrieve it. The case is under investigation.
• A purse was reported recovered April 7 in the 800 block of Cannon Avenue and placed into property for safekeeping, after all attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.
• The catalytic converter of a Honda Odyssey was reported stolen from the vehicle parked overnight April 7-8 in an apartment lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road.
• A Mendota Heights woman reported a phone and a pair of prescription glasses stolen April 8 from her vehicle parked in Bobby Theisen Park in the 3500 block of Vivian Avenue, after the front passenger window was broken in. The phone was recovered a short distance away without its case, but the glasses are still at large.
• A St. Louis Park man reported his vehicle broken into April 8 as it was parked in the lot at Snail Lake Park and Beach while he went for a walk around the lake. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered that a window was smashed in, and the backpack containing books and a work laptop he left on the passenger side of the vehicle was gone.
• A vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 4000 block of Hodgon Road was reported broken into overnight April 8-9, after its owner discovered the driver’s side window broken and the vehicle rummaged through. Nothing appeared to have been missing, however.
• A resident in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue reported hit-and-run damage to his vehicle April 10, after he noticed that someone had stepped on the front bumper, causing it to crack. The complainant reported the incident, because a police report is required for reviewing the apartment security video.
• A Shoreview woman, 59, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault April 9 in the 100 block of Hawes Avenue after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a domestic.
• Dispatch took a phone call harassment report at 10:41 a.m. April 10 from the 3500 block of Owasso Street and advised the parties on how to take out an HRO. They took another harassment report at 4:15 p.m. that same day from the 3500 block of Victoria Street N., one of two reports from that address that week.
• Deputies were called out to assist the Lake Johanna Fire Department April 10 in extinguishing a brush fire in the 1600 block of Hall Street after juveniles started a grass fire that spread due to the dry conditions. The fire was promptly put out, with no damage.
• Deputies received an assault report April 11 from the 4300 block of Chatsworth Street N. After information was gathered, the case was referred to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A St. Paul man, 34, was arrested April 11 in the 3300 block of Rice Street for possession of a firearm without a valid permit, after deputies were dispatched out to a report of a suspicious male sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot.
• A juvenile male was arrested for assault at 10:03 p.m. April 11 in the 5700 block of Lametti Lane. His case has been referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A juvenile male was kicked out of the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. April 12 for disorderly conduct. Deputies were on hand to issue the formal trespass notice.
• A Ham Lake woman, 29, was arrested April 13 in the 1500 block of Hall Street for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to a call to assist a citizen.
• A Coon Rapids man reported hit-and-run to his vehicle April 14, after a vehicle on Victoria Street N. and County Road E turned wide and struck the complainant’s vehicle before speeding away.
• A Shoreview man, 47, is being sought for violating an order for protection (OFP) April 14 in the 1300 block of Rice Creek Trail, and a complaint warrant has been taken out against him.
• Residents in the 500 block of Lake Ridge Drive reported an estimated $5,000 in damage to their home’s paint, siding and window trim, after eggs were thrown against the side of their house sometime overnight April 14-15.
• An iPad was reported stolen sometime between 6:00-6:30 a.m. April 14 from an unlocked vehicle parked at the end of a driveway in the 5200 block of Hodgson Road. The “Find my iPad” feature located the heavily damaged iPad that afternoon in the 600 block of Pinewood Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle reported April 14 in the 3500 block of Rustic Place turned out to have been displaying altered license plates. Deputies arranged for the vehicle to be towed to the Twin Cities Towing lot.
• Deputies on routine patrol at 10:30 p.m. April 14 in the area of County Road F and Victoria Street N. had an accident with a deer that ran from the left shoulder directly into that path of the squad car. The deer died from impact; deputies and their squad survived.
• Two juveniles were reported for domestic assault against each other at 12:08 a.m. April 15 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court. Their cases have been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A pair of $300 headphones was reported stolen sometime between April 15-17 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1600 block of Knight Street. Although GPS tracked the item to a neighbor’s house, the headphones were not found when the neighbor allowed the complainant to search the premises.
• A New Brighton man reported a wallet stolen from a gym bag April 17 while he was playing basketball in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. A debit card from the wallet was used to make $200 worth of unauthorized charges.
— Loretta Harding
