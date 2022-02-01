he Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Minneapolis man reported his Cadillac CTS stolen at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 9 from a hotel parking lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road while it was warming up with the keys inside. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Fernwood Street reported a package stolen Jan 9. The package had been delivered at 9:13 a.m. that morning, and at 11:00 a.m. the complainant found the open box without its contents behind the residence.
• A resident in the 3300 block of Kent Street on Jan. 9 reported his phone hacked and the number transferred to another service. After unknown persons changed the phone password, money was taken out of his checking account.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Jan. 9 reported unemployment benefits filed for in her name. After all the notifications were made, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant to monitor her credit status. A resident in the 1000 block of Churchill Place on Jan. 14 reported the same fraud after making all her notifications.
• A Maplewood man reported his disabled vehicle stolen Jan. 10 after it was finally tracked down as abandoned in the 15000 block of Sherwood Drive. On Oct. 10, the victim left his disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-35W near Highway 10 with the keys under the floor mat waiting for a tow. However, when the tow truck arrived, the vehicle was not there. The vehicle’s owner just assumed that the State Patrol had towed it until he called to inquire of its status and found it had been issued a parking ticket in Shoreview. After deputies responded to Sherwood Drive, they inventoried the vehicle and arranged a successful tow back to its owner.
• A St. Paul woman reported the front passenger window of her vehicle smashed in Jan. 10 while it was parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. A work packpack and gym bag were stolen while the victim was walking her dog at the park.
• An exhausted deer was reported ice skating Jan. 10 around a rink in Bobby Theisen Park in the 3500 block of Vivian Lane and performing all sorts of desperate spinning and jumping tricks on four hoofs. The rink attendant arrived at the scene to help the deer skate on out of the rink and into the woods toward freedom.
• Berd Electric of Sauk Rapids reported its Ford transit van stolen at 6:22 a.m. Jan. 11 from a hotel parking lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road while it was warming up with the keys left inside. Inside the van and also stolen were $15,000 worth of tools. All the stolen property was entered into the NCIC database.
• An unattended cell phone belonging to a man in the 500 block of Arner Avenue was reported stolen Jan 12. The phone was stolen sometime within the past three weeks and has since been deactivated.
• A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for a shoplifter known to Target employees in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N., after he was spotted on surveillance video stealing $2,800 worth of Apple products from the store on Jan. 12.
• A Lino Lakes man reported the catalytic converter stolen off his Toyota Tundra at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 13 while it was parked in the employee lot of a business in the 500 block of Cardigan Road.
• A Kia Optima was reported stolen at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 13 from the Shoreview Community Center parking lot in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. after it was left unlocked and running without keys while the victim went inside the building. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered shortly before midnight the same day by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
• A Shoreview man, 24, was arrested for domestic assault at 11:03 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street following an incident from which he fled before deputies arrived on scene. After a KOPS alert was entered, deputies locted the subject when he returned to the area. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting routine patrol at 4:04 a.m. Jan. 16 on Rice Street at I-694 encountered dangerous debris in the roadway that punctured the left front tire of the squad. The police sergeant was summoned to administer roadside assistance.
• The BP gas station in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road reported a forced entry burglary overnight Jan. 15-16, during which more than $1,000 of cigarettes was stolen.
• More than $3,600 worth of fishing gear was reported stolen overnight Jan. 16-17 from a pickup truck parked in a driveway in the 1100 block of Woodcrest Avenue, after the rear driver’s side window was smashed in.
• A wallet was reported found Jan. 17 at Island Lake Park boat launch in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. and turned in at the patrol station. Deputies contacted its owner.
• An OFP (order for protection) violation was reported Jan. 18 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court after the subject with the harrassment order against him made numerous attempts to contact the complainant. The case is under investigation.
• A Shoreview man, 19, was cited at 6:53 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street after deputies were dispatched out to a domestic in progress. As the offender left the scene before deputies arrived, a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on him.
• A resident in the 600 block of Birch Lane N. reported his mailbox damaged Jan. 20 after a vehicle struck the post on which the mailbox was mounted and knocked both down. The incident occurred sometime between 3:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. that afternoon.
• A tissue box was reported thrown during a Jan. 20 domestic assault incident in the 500 block of Suzanne Avenue that began with words exchanged over the volume of a TV and device.
• A person with an OFP out against him was reported Jan. 21 for knocking on the victim’s door in the 3500 block of Owasso Street and leaving the area just prior to deputies’ arrival on the scene.
• More than $3,000 worth of tools was reported stolen overnight Jan. 21-22 from an unlocked commercial vehicle parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Lilac Lane. The front doors of two houses under construction in the 200 block of Floral Court were reported damaged Jan. 22. Although the doors will need to be replaced, nothing was reported missing.
• A St. Paul woman, 22, was arrested for obstruction of the legal process Jan. 22 in the 3600 block of Rustic Place after deputies were called out to the scene of a person in a vehicle yelling at passersby and honking her horn. Deputies arrived to find a disabled car and an uncooperative distraught driver who was also driving after revocation and not in possession of motor vehicle insurance.
• A verbal dispute regarding dating apps was reported Jan. 22 in the 5800 block of Savannah Lane.
• A Shoreview man, 19, was arrested Jan. 22 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue for felony fleeing a police officer after deputies tried to pull him over for erratic driving on Soo Street and North Owasso Blvd. A two-minute, one-mile pursuit from Rice Street and I-694 to Harriet Avenue ensued, which ended with deputies drawing their weapons. The suspect has been charged for this offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.