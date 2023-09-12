The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• At least one of the many mysterious cases involving damaged mailboxes over the years has been solved, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the person responsible for damaging a mailbox in the 5700 block of Willow Lane overnight Aug. 5-6. Following up on a crime stoppers tip, deputies were able to identify the vehicle that hit the mailbox at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6. The registered owner of the vehicle confirmed the incident, and his insurance will cover the damage to the mailbox. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Shoreview man, 47, was banned Aug. 6 from the neighboring property in the 5800 block of Hamline Avenue, in response to criminal damage to property during a neighbor property dispute.
• A Shoreview man, 37, was cited for disorderly conduct Aug. 7 in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road, following an assault report between co-workers.
• A St. Anthony man reported the front passenger window of his vehicle broken in Aug. 7 at the Lake Owasso boat launch in the 300 block of Owasso Blvd. N. After a purse left on a seat was stolen, fraudulent charges were made on a debit card at the Roseville Speedway station.
• A Mounds View juvenile and a Shoreview juvenile in the 5500 block of Schutta Road reported their bicycles stolen Aug. 8 from the Arden Hills Army Training Site, after they rode their bikes there and trespassed on the property. When the youths returned 30 minutes later, their bikes were no longer propped against a fence where they left them. The youths observed an older green-blue truck leaving the area, and the serial number of one of the bikes was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A lanyard containing a vehicle key was reported found Aug. 9 by a volleyball court in Snail Lake Regional Park in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. and placed into property.
• A Spring Lake Park woman, 45, was cited for misdemeanor theft Aug. 9 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N.,after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for not paying the $261.97 merchandise tab at the self-checkout. She was trespassed and released from the scene.
• A Hugo woman, 75, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 9 on Highway 96 and Victoria Street N. after deputies responded to 911 calls for a vehicle missing a wheel driving the wrong way. Deputies located the vehicle at Lydia and Snelling Avenues. The motorist was transported to Regions Hospital for a blood draw and later booked into the law enforcement center without resistance.
• A Fridley woman, 37, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 9 on Rice Street and I-694 for fourth-degree DWI, following a traffic stop on a vehicle going the wrong way on the traffic circle and attempting to enter I-694 going the wrong way. At the scene, the driver failed the standard field sobriety tests and recorded a 0.15 blood alcohol content on the DataMaster test.
• A 2019 Kia Forte was reported stolen at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 10 from a parking space in front of an apartment building in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway. Shards of glass were the only thing left in the parking space when the complainant returned. On Aug. 11, the vehicle was recovered by the Minneapolis Police Department with a broken window, both license plates and a punched ignition.
• An electric bicycle was reported stolen from a rack in an underground garage in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue on Aug. 10. The e-bike’s serial number was entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
• A St. Francis woman reported a hit-and-run to her vehicle while it was parked in a business lot in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Aug. 10. Video surveillance footage shows the impact, and the victim was provided with details on available legal options.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen vehicle Aug. 10 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Road before it had been reported stolen from a location on Sherwood Road. The vehicle was turned over to the registered owners, and the case is under further investigation.
• A 30-year-old Shoreview man and a 27-year-old Somerset, Wisconsin, man were reported for fighting Aug. 12 in the 900 block of Monterey Drive after an altercation became physical. Neither party was arrested or cited.
• The power of attorney custodian of a vulnerable adult in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive was reported for financial exploitation Aug. 13, following an investigation request from the victim’s bank. No financial loss or criminal activity was found at the time of the report, however.
• A violation of an order for protection (OFP) was reported Aug. 13 in the 1300 block of Silverthorn Drive. The case has been sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Coon Rapids man, 26, was arrested on a warrant Aug. 13 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway.
• Deputies were summoned to the scene of a snapping turtle stuck in a drain grate at Lake Judy Park in the 900 block of Arbogast Street on Aug. 13, where they provided assistance to the turtle.
• Criminal damage to property was reported Aug. 13 in an underground parking lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road, resulting in civil action.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane reported being defrauded out of $19,000 Aug. 14, after being a victim of a telephone scam regarding military benefits.
• Powell McGee Associates reported a lock to a storage unit in the 4500 block of Chatsworth Street cut Aug. 14. Nothing has been reported missing.
• A Shoreview woman, 31, was arrested for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on Aug. 14, after a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued following an Aug. 12 incident in the 3400 block of Victoria Street N. After deputies were dispatched out on a welfare check on a woman, 68, and a male, 77, they were advised of the physical domestic altercation. The suspect had left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
• The city of Shoreview reported hit-and-run property damage to a structure in the Community Center parking lot in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. on Aug. 14. Surveillance video footage identified the Brooklyn Park woman, 40, by showing her backing into the camera pole. The city is awaiting a response from the registered owner to provide insurance information.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.