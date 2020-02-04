The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
Shoreview
• The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Burglary was reported Jan. 12 at Geller Jewelers in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road. The front door was broken in, interior display cases were broken and merchandise was taken. The case is under investigation.
• A Shoreview woman reported her motor vehicle stolen Jan. 12 from the Quik Stop Convenience Store in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. after she filled up with gas and left her vehicle running by the store entrance with the keys in the ignition. The store video shows a female suspect exit another vehicle, approach the driver’s side of the stolen vehicle, back out and leave northbound on Lexington Avenue. The stolen vehicle information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane on Jan. 12 reported unauthorized transactions on her debit card.
• A resident in the 3500 block of Owasso Street reported both license plates stolen from her vehicle Jan. 13.
• A juvenile female was arrested Jan. 14 in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue for domestic assault following an incident involving two other family members, 56 and 63. The subject was transported to Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center. Charges are pending.
• A Shoreview woman reported the rear driver’s side window of her vehicle broken in while it was parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. between 7 and 9 a.m. Jan. 15. Nothing was reported taken.
• A resident in the 3500 block of Owasso Street on Jan. 15 reported unauthorized charges to a debit card, although the card remained in the possession of the complainant. All funds were recovered and the card was cancelled.
• A St. Paul man, 21, was arrested Jan. 15 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for felony theft after he shoplifted $2,200 worth of electronics. The case has been referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle overnight Jan. 16-17 while it was parked in a lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• A Lino Lakes woman reported the window of her vehicle broken in Jan. 17 while it was parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. A purse was stolen from the passenger seat, and credit cards were used at Target in Roseville.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Royal Court on Jan. 18 reported a phone scam.
• A Brooklyn Center man, 20, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Jan. 19 on I-1694 and Lexington Avenue N. for fourth degree DWI.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Highland Drive on Jan. 20 reported his social security number used without permission in an attempt to open credit accounts. Three credit applications were denied and one approved that resulted in a loss of $969.
• A resident in the 200 block of Sherwood Road on Jan. 21 reported fraud after she responded to a phising text message and phone call both claiming to be from her bank. She provided her account number and access information to the scammers, then immmediately called her bank to stop all activity.
• A Shoreview male, 42, was reported Jan. 21 for domestic assault in the 900 block of Sherwood Road. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for review of possible charges.
• A Hugo man, 39, was arrested Jan. 21 at 11:40 p.m. Jan 21 at the intersection of Vicki Lane and Hodgson Road for fourth degree DWI, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a driving complaint.
• A stolen Honda CR-V belonging to a Blaine woman was recovered Jan. 22 in the 1000 block of County Road E, after it was left in a parking lot overnight.
• A resident in the 5600 block of Silverthorn Place on Jan. 22 reported being swindled out of $2,500 in gift cards in payment for computer technical services offered. The complainant lost an additional $1,140 in unauthorized bank account charges resulting from the incident.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Jan. 22 reported the catalytic converter stolen from her vehicle as it was parked in a parking lot for two days. The vehicle was allowed to be left in the lot due to the snow storm, and deputies were called when the vehicle didn’t move.
• Neighborhood harassment was reported Jan. 23 in the 800 block of Nancy Circle.
• Employees of the Speedway station in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway on Jan. 27 reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills.
