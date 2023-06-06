The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview man, 42, was arrested on a warrant April 30 in the 3400 block of Kent Street.
• A St. Paul man, 24, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. April 30 in the 200 block of Dawn Avenue, following a road rage drive-by shooting. The driver of a white Audi reported that the driver of a black Jeep was behaving aggressively and tried to cut in front of the Audi and another vehicle as they were southbound on Hodgson Road. The Jeep driver passed the Audi, then pulled over to the side of the road. When the victim drove on and turned on Dawn Avenue, the black Jeep followed and raced ahead of him. The Audi parked behind the Jeep, and the drivers got out. The Jeep driver got part way out and started shooting at the Audi driver, who ran for cover. During a pause in the shooting, the victim ran back to his vehicle and fled the scene with his vehicle in reverse. Witnesses summoned Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies to the scene, where they found the suspect a few houses away and his weapon hidden in a downspout. The suspect has been charged in Ramsey County Court.
• An Oakdale woman, 18, was arrested May 1 in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. for discharging a firearm in Island Lake Park, after a witness heard a shot fired from another vehicle as he sat in his vehicle at the boat launch area. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the suspect vehicle, after it left the park five minutes after the shot was fired. On arrival, deputies found a single shell case where the suspect vehicle had been parked. Deputies later located the suspect vehicle, and a search warrant was served on the vehicle. The case was forwarded to the county attorney.
• A juvenile male was arrested on four felony warrants out of Ramsey County May 1 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
• A Shoreview woman reported designer purses, clothing and sunglasses stolen from open totes placed in front of a vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway overnight May 1-2. Management at The Edison at Rice Creek II reported a burglary overnight May 1-2; two televisions were stolen from the common areas and several vehicles in the underground garage were rummaged through. The case is under investigation.
• A Shoreview resident reported finding a wallet while in Minneapolis May 2 and turned it over to deputies at the Lake Johanna fire station in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. After attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful, deputies conducted an inventory and placed the wallet into property. Inside the wallet were checks, cash and credit cards.
• A Shoreview man, 34, was cited May 3 for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor trespassing at the Speedway station in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway and escorted off the property.
• Deputies took custody of two bicycles from a suspicious male transporting them on a child carrier May 3 in the 1500 block of Hall Street. After officers were unable to locate the rightful owners, the bikes were transported to the patrol station for safekeeping.
• A Mounds View woman was cited for misdemeanor theft May 3 at the Target store in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N., after loss prevention personnel caught her concealing $156.51 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. She was formally banned from the store and released from the scene.
• A Shoreview resident reported the back window of his pickup truck smashed in with a rock, thrown sometime overnight May 7-8 while the vehicle was parked in a lot in the 600 block of Harriet Avenue.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen May 8 from a resident in the 1000 block of Carlton Drive, who suspects his former employer of taking it three months earlier. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and is now under investigation.
• A Minneapolis man, 31, was arrested for felony theft May 9 after a motor vehicle and a Kahr 9mm handgun suddenly went missing soon after he visited the home of a woman living in the 3500 block of Owasso Street for the first time. Within a day after meeting the woman, whom he’d just met on the Tinder dating app, he asked to see her gun, and it promptly disappeared. And within two days after he asked to borrow the victim’s car several times, it stayed “borrowed.” When the victim asked for her car back via Facebook messenger, the suspect only gave her the runaround. The victim then contacted Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who facilitated a search of the suspect’s residence in Minneapolis and discovered the “borrowed” car. The handgun is still missing, and the suspect is headed to Ramsey County District Court.
• A Shoreview woman, 39, was cited at 6:02 a.m. May 10 in the intersection of Cardigan Road and Harriet Avenue for equipment violation after she struck a pedestrian because she couldn’t see out of her fogged-up windshield. The pedestrian was injured and required transport to the hospital.
• An Arden Hills man reported his gym bag containing clothing and shoes stolen May 10 from the exercise room at the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. Suspect information was obtained, and the suspect vehicle was located at the address. But all attempts to contact the suspect met with negative results.
• A resident in the 900 block of Monterey Court N. reported being harassed by her neighbor at 10:48 p.m. May 10 as part of an ongoing issue.
• Residents in the 3100 block of Vivian Avenue reported being the victim of an impersonation scam May 11, in which they lost $400. The victims received a text from unknown persons impersonating their pastor, asking them to buy eBay gift cards and provide the numbers to the scammer. After sending the first round of gift card numbers, the victims recognized the scam when they were asked to purchase an additional $700 in gift cards.
• A juvenile male, 14, in the 600 block of Mound Avenue reported being harassed May 11 as part of a social media blackmail scam.
• A Shoreview woman, 18, was arrested May 12 for assaulting a police officer, after deputies responded to a domestic in the 200 block of Gramsie Road. After the suspect’s father called deputies on his daughter for throwing a tantrum and smashing up things around the house, deputies arrived on scene to receive the same treatment. The suspect has been charged in Ramsey County Court after she kicked, bit and scratched deputies before taunting them about their injuries.
• A Brooklyn Park juvenile male, 16, was mailed a citation for a May 13 hit-and-run incident during which he struck two vehicles in the 700 block of Larson Lane and left the scene. Witnesses at the accident site identified the suspect vehicle, deputies contacted the registered owner and the driver of the vehicle was confirmed.
• A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on an adult male who choked an adult female in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on May 13. When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was gone. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney for review.
— Loretta Harding
