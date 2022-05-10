• A Ramsey man, 31, was arrested for DWI at 1:48 a.m. April 17 near the intersection of Highway 96 and Mackubin Street.
• An Austin woman, 32, and a Minneapolis man, 22, were both arrested on warrants and for multiple offenses at 9:49 p.m. April 17 in Arden Hills, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Rice Street at westbound I-694. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle that had just fled Maplewood officers, the vehicle started a chase that lasted three minutes and covered three miles. When the vehicle became disabled in the 1800 block of Todd Court in Arden Hills, a different kind of chase was on — a foot race. Deputies set up a perimeter and conducted a K-9 track. The K-9 officer located the male suspect (passenger) at a residence in the 1900 block of Todd Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident. Before being taken in to jail, he claimed he had ingested narcotics and was transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation. He was held there on an out-of-county warrant and for possession of burglary tools. Meanwhile, the female driver was located a short time later at the intersection of Todd Drive and Prior Avenue and taken into custody without incident. A routine search of the subject’s vehicle subsequent to arrest led to the discovery of multiple burglary tools and multiple cell phones, and a wallet and driver’s license belonging to another person. The female suspect was booked at the law enforcement center on outstanding warrants and for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and being in possession of burglary tools.
• A resident in the 600 block of Schifsky Road on April 18 reported a package of treats and an unsettling note left at the door. The report did not disclose whether the treats were Peeps or any other kind of candy the Easter bunny might leave.
• Deputies detained, identified and released an adult male and female at 6:22 a.m. April 19 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. following a complaint of suspicious activity.
• A South St. Paul woman reported being robbed at 6:30 a.m. April 19 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. after she approached the entrance of an apartment complex to go to work and was confronted by a male and female who demanded money. Possible suspects have been identified.
• Residents in the 1000 block of Edgewater Avenue on April 19 reported a fraudulent cell phone account opened in their name, after receiving a collection letter in the mail. The couple reported the fraud to receive an incident number so the company could investigate.
• Deputies were dispatched out to the 1400 block of Paul Kirkwold Drive to take custody of a tablet found April 19 in the area of Hodgson Road and County Road I after it appeared to have fallen out of a vehicle. No identifying information could be found on the tablet.
• A Shoreview man was cited April 20 in the 1000 block of Glen Paul Court for assault after he slammed a door on the hand of a staff member. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A St. Paul man, 37, was arrested on a warrant at 10:32 p.m. April 20 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man looking into and underneath vehicles on that street.
• A resident in the 4500 block of Bridge Court reported losing $6,000 April 21 to a scam caller claiming to be from a company who could fix her technology problems with crypto-currency hardware. After she provided access to her computer, fraudulent transactions were made from her bank account.
• A Shoreview woman was cited for assault April 21 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court after she became involved in a dispute with juvenile females. The mother of one of the juveniles got in the middle of the disputing girls, pulled her daughter away and smacked the other girl once in the face with an open hand. The scene was captured on cell phone video. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A St. Anthony man on April 22 reported being assaulted at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and County Road F after juvenile males shot an Orbeez gun at him from a vehicle. The juveniles told deputies they thought the victim was one of their friends. The victim did not want to press charges, but the parents were advised of the juveniles’ poor choice of activity. An Orbeez gun is an Airsoft gun loaded with Orbeez, tiny gel bullets filled with water. Another new trend, the Orbeez gun challenge, is circulating on TikTok, in which people are shown how to load create an Orbeez gun to fire at people. Despite their softness, Orbeez used as a projectile can cause serious injury if a person is struck in an eye or another vulnerable area of the body.
• Deputies on routine patrol reported their squad car damaged April 23 at Shamrock Park in the 5600 block of Snelling Avenue N. by a motorist backing out of his parking space at the park. No injuries were sustained by either driver, and the squad car received scratches on the right rear quarter panel. Roseville police compiled the accident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.