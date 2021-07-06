The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
Shoreview
• A St. Paul man, 23, faces charges for violating an order for protection (OFP), after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 300 block of North Owasso Blvd. June 13 for that offense. Multiple incident reports have been sent to the county attorney for charging.
• A Coon Rapids man reported his credit card used fraudulently June 14 in the • 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. His credit card and phone had been stolen several days earlier in Dinkytown. Photos of the suspect have been sent via metro area crime alert.
• An Arden Hills man, 36, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. June 14 on Lexington Avenue N. and Tanglewood Drive for DWI and for hit-and-run after he rear-ended a vehicle at that location. The subject was also a suspect in an earlier hit-and-run in the 4100 block of northbound Lexington Avenue N., and was arrested at 3:01 p.m. for that offense. The subject struck a juvenile male on a motorized bike, who was then taken to urgent care by his mother. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for charging.
• A resident in the 500 block of Chandler Court reported the front license plate of his vehicle stolen June 14 while he was briefly shopping in the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A St. Paul man, 23, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. June 15 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue for violating an OFP his ex-girlfriend had taken out against him, after deputies were called out to a harassment report where he tried calling in a welfare check on his ex-girlfriend. Multiple incident reports were sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 5500 block of Fairview Avenue N. reported an unknown suspect for throwing an unidentified liquid at her house at 3:30 a.m. June 15 and damaging the paint on the house, as well as a window screen.
• A Minneapolis man, 24, was arrested at 5:44 a.m. June 15 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for violating an OFP. While waiting for medics to arrive and transport him to Regions Hospital for a heart condition, the suspect became enraged and had to be restrained with force.
• A Shoreview man, 43, is suspected of making threats of violence against a woman in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on June 15. The case is under investigation.
• Deputies were dispatched out to a verbal argument that grew physical June 15 in the 800 block of Cannon Avenue. The parties, a Shoreview woman, 74, and a Shoreview man, 55, separated for the evening. The report has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Shoreview man, 32, was arrested June 16 at the Target store in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for theft after he was caught in the act of leaving the store while pushing a cart filled with $744 worth of unpaid merchandise.
• A Shoreview man, 43, was arrested for second-degree DWI June 17 in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road. After the driver turned right from Highway 96 to southbound Hodgson Road, he collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. The suspect failed the field sobriety tests with a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
• A juvenile was arrested June 18 in the 3300 block of Rice Street on suspicion of stealing a vehicle out of St. Paul, after deputies on routine patrol came upon a vehicle without license plates in a restaurant parking lot and ran the vehicle identification number on it. A juvenile at a nearby outdoor table was found to be in possession of the vehicle’s key and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
• A St. Paul man, 33, was banned from the Shoreview Target June 19 due to disorderly conduct.
• A White Bear Lake man reported his vehicle stolen June 20 from a driveway in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were unable to enter the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database because the victim didn’t have the title or know who he had purchased it from four months earlier. Nor did the victim know the license plate or VIN numbers.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen out of Mounds View June 21 in a residential parking lot the 5900 block of Prairie Ridge Drive.
• A Brooklyn Center woman, 55, was banned June 21 from a property in the 1600 block of County Road J for disorderly conduct following a verbal dispute at a property rental office.
• A St. Paul man, 20, and a Shoreview woman, 19, were both arrested June 22 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for obstruction and assault following a domestic incident. After deputies deployed their Tasers, both parties were “trespassed” from the property. A report has been sent to the county attorney for possible charges.
• A bag of chickens was reported dumped June 22 in the 1800 block of Park View Drive. Animal Control personnel rounded up one dead chicken and two live roosters roaming the area and impounded them at the St. Paul Animal Control Center. The birds had fighting scars.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported medications missing from a cabinet June 23 following a house party.
• Two juveniles were reported for assault June 24 at Sitzer Park in the 4300 block of Hodgson Road after the two were playing with airsoft guns that accidently fired a rubber bullet. A curious juvenile who asked to look at the weapons was struck. The victim’s parents didn’t want to file charges and only wanted the incident documented.
• A backpack containing an iPhone was reported stolen June 25 from the back seat of a vehicle parked at the Rice Creek Park south lot in the 1900 block of County Road I. The driver’s side rear window was broken for access while the victims were walking on the trails.
• Deputies transported an intoxicated male to the hospital at 6:36 p.m. June 25 in the 900 block of County Road I after they were dispatched out to a park pavilion on a disorderly conduct report.
• An OFP violation was reported June 25 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight June 25-26 from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a driveway in the 3500 block of Milton Street N.
• Deputies reported the following animal complaint in the 4000 block of Brigadoon Drive June 26 in their own words: “Super-aggressive turkey in driveway having a four-hour battle with a chrome bumper on the caller’s vehicle. Bird chased off by brave deputy.”
• A Forest Lake woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle June 26, possibly while it was in a car wash in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road. The firearm has been entered into the NCIC as stolen. The case is under investigation.
