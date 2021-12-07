The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview man, 30, was arrested on a Pine County Sheriff’s Office warrant for threats of violence at 10:22 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies deemed the arrestee cooperative and transported him to the law enforcement center.
• A Coon Rapids woman reported her motor vehicle stolen at 2:26 a.m. Nov. 12 from the 1600 block of Pinewood Drive while she was visiting a friend. The victim told deputies she thought the vehicle may have been driven away by a cousin. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered the next day by the Coon Rapids Police Department, being driven by the registered owner. After a discussion with the registered owner, Coon Rapids police officers determined that she had managed to locate her stolen vehicle but had neglected to alert RCSO of the recovery. The vehicle was demoted from the NCIC stolen list, and the owner was left in control of the vehicle.
• A dispute between custodial parents was reported at 1:36 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of Ingerson Road after neither party would cooperate with the process. Deputies advised both parties on how to obtain a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A White Bear Township man reported assault at 7:43 p.m. Nov. 12 following an incident during which he was sitting on a bench in the 3300 block of Rice Street when an acquaintance approached him and stepped on his toes twice. The subject then ran to his vehicle and fled the area. After the complainant was checked out by medics, deputies provided him a courtesy ride home.
• A Columbia Heights man, 21, was cited at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. for driving without a valid Minnesota driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop. The driver was given a courtesy ride to his address in Columbia Heights, and the vehicle was towed to be held for proof of ownership, proof of insurance and presentation of a valid driver’s license.
• A Shoreview man, 20, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for driving after suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance and altering a vehicle registration, following a traffic stop for displaying license plates that didn’t match the description of the vehicle. The license plates on the vehicle belonged to D&E Imports LLC of Ramsey.
• An unidentified couple was reported for disorderly conduct at 6:02 p.m. Nov. 13 at North Suburban BP in the 400 block of Highway 96 after a male and female were observed fighting inside a vehicle at the gas pumps. After a male from another vehicle intervened, both parties left the scene.
• The Kowalski’s market in the 400 block of Highway 96 reported a male for stealing five bottles of liquor from the store Nov. 15. He fled in a vehicle with Wisconsin plates that was driven by a female.
• A resident in the 3200 block of West Owasso Blvd on Nov. 15 reported two packages stolen from the front step. The complainant’s Ring camera notified her of delivery, but not of the theft.
• A resident in the 5800 block of Royal Oaks Drive reported a motor vehicle with the keys inside stolen from the garage overnight Nov. 15-16. The victim’s credit cards were taken from inside the vehicle and used throughout the city. Other items from inside the car were found dumped in Edina. Minneapolis Police recovered the vehicle on Nov. 17 and had it towed to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) impound lot for processing.
• An Arden Hills man reported a backpack stolen Nov. 16 from the rear passenger floor of his vehicle, which was parked in an employee lot in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue N. The rear driver’s side window was smashed in to gain access.
• A Stillwater woman reported shoes and a notebook containing financial information stolen from her vehicle Nov. 16 as it was parked in a business lot in the 1000 block of County Road E after the driver’s side rear window was smashed in.
• An Andover woman reported a purse, laptop and wedding ring stolen from her vehicle parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. Nov. 20 after the driver’s side window was smashed in.
• A Hibbing man reported a bag with gym equipment stolen from his vehicle parked in a driveway in the 4800 block of Countryside Drive overnight Nov. 25-26, after the driver’s side rear window was smashed in.
• The Freedom Valu Center in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road on Nov. 17 reported lottery tickets stolen. The case is under investigation. Management at the station also reported the ATM machine stolen from the store at 5:18 a.m. Nov. 20 after deputies were dispatched out to an alarm sounding and found the front door open. South St. Paul police recovered the ATM inside an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Nov. 21.
• A Mounds View man, 42, was cited Nov. 18 on Tanglewood Drive and Hodgson Road for failure to present a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance. His vehicle was towed.
• A St. Paul man, 34, was arrested for domestic assault after he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the 3400 block of Soo Street Nov. 18 and fled. Five days after a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued, he was arrested. A previous active felony warrant for domestic assault accelerated his arrest.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Birchwood Street reported his unlocked and running vehicle stolen from the driveway while he was working in the backyard. A phone, wallet and keys were inside the vehicle, which was recovered by St. Paul Police on Nov. 22.
• A resident in the 400 block of Majestic Court reported the catalytic converter stolen from a Ford Econoline parked in the driveway overnight Nov. 19-20. A second catalytic converter was reported stolen Nov. 21 from a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Harbor Court.
• Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol on a pursuit at 2:49 a.m. Nov. 20 in which stop sticks were used successfully in the area of westbound I-694 and Lexington Avenue N. Troopers took the suspect into custody on I-694 and University Avenue, where the pursuit ended.
• A vehicle stolen out of Brooklyn Center was recovered at 5:51 a.m. Nov. 22 from the Rice Creek Dog Park after deputies were dispatched out on an abandoned vehicle left on the walking path.
• A West. St. Paul woman, 68, was cited Nov. 24 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for displaying expired registration, after deputies were dispatched out on a suspicious vehicle call.
• A Roseville woman reported a shopping bag filled with carpet samples, a makeup bag and an iPad stolen from her vehicle at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 24 after she returned from shopping at Trader Joe’s in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road.
• A resident in the 1300 block of Viewcrest Road on Nov. 25 reported responding to an email phishing scam that claimed Norton Security renewal and overpayment that resulted in the victim’s computer being locked. When the scammers demanded $2,000 in gift cards to unlock the computer, the complainant got wise and contacted deputies, who recommended she go to a computer store to have it unlocked.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
