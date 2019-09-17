The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Deputies arrested a male for narcotics in the 3400 block of Victoria Street Aug. 19. The intoxicated male was in the courtyard of St. Odilia Church and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• After a brief foot pursuit Aug. 19, a juvenile female was taken into custody in 1000 block of Gramsie Road for shoplifting and fleeing from police on foot.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Cottage Place Aug. 20.
• Both license plates were stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Mercury Drive West Aug. 20.
• A Go-Pro camera was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and a mini-bike stolen from a driveway overnight in the 700 block of Cottage Place Aug. 20.
• A package delivered Aug. 20 in the 5500 block of Pascal Street was stolen from the front step.
• Squads were dispatched to 800 Block of Cannon Avenue Aug. 20 for a suspect with a felony warrant. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. A narcotics charge is under investigation.
• A 2003 black Honda CRV was reported stolen near Rice Street and Dennison Avenue Aug. 20. A spare key was lost the week before.
• A small amount of marijuana was located in a suspicious vehicle on West Pleasant Lake Road Aug. 21. The parties were advised to leave the city.
• Two bicycles were stolen from a garage overnight Aug. 21 in the 200 block of Lion Lane.
• An unknown suspect was interrupted while attempting to open a house window above a garage in the 900 block of Edgewater Avenue the night of Aug. 22.
• An adult female was cited for misdemeanor theft in the 3000 block of Lexington Avenue N. Aug. 22. The cost of the stolen items was about $150.
• A fraudulent check was passed in the 5000 block of Rice Creek Parkway Aug. 23. One male was taken into custody.
• Mail theft was reported in the 900 block of Dawn Avenue Aug. 23. The package arrived but was torn open and the contents were missing.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue Aug. 24.
• A 2001 Honda Accord was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue Aug. 27. No suspects.
• A vehicle window was broken, and a cell phone and miscellaneous items were taken in the 1000 block of County Road F Aug. 27.
• A lock was removed from a locker at the YMCA in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 27. A wallet and keys were stolen. Credit cards were cancelled, and no fraudulent activity had begun.
• Data theft occurred at Deluxe Corporation in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. Aug. 28. About 150 customer accounts were hacked. Deluxe is informing account holders and reporting the incident to the FBI.
• A bicyclist was hit by a driver in a vehicle at Lexington Avenue and Hamline Avenue Aug. 29. The bicyclist was checked by medics and released at the scene.
• Theft of a purse was reported in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue Aug. 29. The victim noticed her purse was missing while loading groceries into her vehicle.
• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road Aug. 31. An iPhone, sunglasses and binoculars were stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.