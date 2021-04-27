The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Roseville woman, 57, was arrested for DWI at 7:41 p.m. April 4 in the 3000 block of Lexington Avenue after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of a possible drunk driver in the area of Hodgson Road and Kent Drive. The driver failed roadside tests and was taken into custody.
• A resident in the 4600 block of Lorinda Drive reported criminal damage to property after a window to his house was broken overnight April 4-5.
• A North Oaks man, 21, was cited at 10:41 p.m. April 5 on Highway 96 and Galtier Place for failure to drive with due care and hands-free cellphone violation after he rear-ended a squad car at the scene of a car-on-deer accident. The squad was positioned in the left lane of eastbound Highway 96 with the rear arrow light activated to guard the scene and provide lights for the tow truck called in to deal with the damaged vehicle. The North Oaks driver said he didn't see the squad or the flashing lights. The other driver and the deputy were not injured.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Pinewood Drive on April 6 reported unemployment insurance fraud. All the notifications have been made, and the complainant suffered no monetary loss.
• Package theft was reported April 7 in the 3400 block of Nancy Place.
• A Shoreview man, 36, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. April 7 in the 3500 block of Richmond Avenue for assault.
• Theft was reported April 7 in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. after a Shoreview man arranged for the purchase of a laptop computer through the OFFERUP app in a church parking lot. However, the seller managed to run away with the victim's money and the computer. The case is under investigation.
• An Andover woman, 34, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. April 8 at the US Bank in the 1000 block of Highway 96 for forgery after she and a male accomplice tried to cash a washed check at the drive-thru window. The view from the teller's window showed the black Tahoe without a front license plate. The woman presenting the check to be cashed used a Wisconsin driver's license with a picture on it that didn't look like her at all.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 29, was cited April 9 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street for driving after revocation following a property damage accident. His vehicle was towed due to his failure to present proof of insurance or a driver's license.
• A juvenile is sought after deputies were dispatched out to a report of an order for protection (OFP) violation in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road at 9:52 p.m. April 10. Deputies learned that the subject fled as soon as he learned they were in the area. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 800 block of Gramsie Road reported being swindled out of $400 April 14 after she received an email from a person she thought was her trusted friend requesting her assistance in purchasing a gift card. The victim purchased $400 in gift cards and provided numbers to the sender of the email. The victim became suspicious the next day when she received a request for more gift cards. The complainant than called her friend for clarification and discovered the friend's email account had been hacked and that the email was actually a scam.
• A resident in the 600 block of Emil Avenue on April 14 reported unemployment insurance fraud after learning that benefits were filed for in his name. The complainant made the usual notifications.
• A resident in the 900 block of Hardwood Avenue on April 14 reported unemployment insurance fraud after learning that benefits were filed for in her name. The complainant made the usual notifications.
• A New Brighton man, 21, was mailed a citation April 14, following a hit-and-run accident on Victoria Street N. and County Road E. After the subject rear-ended a vehicle belonging to a Shoreview man, 40, he stayed on scene long enough to tell the victim that his car belonged to someone else and that he didn't have insurance for it. He also added that he didn't have time to wait for Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies to arrive. The vehicle's description and license number were retrieved, however, and deputies later found the vehicle parked unoccupied in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. The vehicle was towed, and the registered owner was sent a letter requesting proof of insurance.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen April 15 from an Acura MDX parked in a shopping center lot in the 1000 block of Highway 96 while its owner, a Shoreview man, 63, was working.
• Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at 12:59 p.m. April 17 in the 4600 block of Hodgson Road about a man in a parking lot asking passersby for food and money. When deputies made contact with the subject, he told them he was waiting for a bus.
• The Nardini Fire Equipment Company in the 400 block of County Road E reported the catalytic converters stolen from two company vehicles over the weekend of April 16-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.