The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Mounds View man, 38, and a Blaine woman, 18, were arrested Aug. 9 on Lexington Avenue N. and Carlton Drive for DUI, following a driving complaint in the area. The couple appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia was sitting in plain view. The case is under investigation.
• A Little Canada man reported a license plate and a backpack containing business paperwork, checks, cash and a laptop computer stolen from his auto Aug. 9 as it was parked in the 200 block of Owasso Blvd. A passenger window was broken in for access.
• A Shoreview woman reported her purse stolen from her vehicle Aug. 9 while she was walking in Lake Judy Park in the 900 block of Arbogast Street. A passenger window was broken in for access.
• A White Bear Lake woman on Aug. 10 reported her credit cards used fraudulently after her vehicle parked at Grass Lake Nature Reserve in the 500 block of Gramsie Road was broken into while she was in the park. The rear passenger window was broken in, and a backpack with a wallet containing credit cards was taken
• A motorcycle was reported stolen Aug. 11 from the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. It was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Shoreview woman, 27, was arrested Aug. 11 on Country Road E and Vivian Avenue for third-degree DWI following a traffic stop for failing to stop at a red light. The driver failed field sobriety tests with a result of a 0.13 blood-alcohol content. Aggravating circumstances of one prior DUI in 2018 bumped up the charges against her.
• Three pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen overnight Aug. 11-12 from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a multifamily housing complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Aug. 12 reported her unlocked vehicle rummaged through and left undamaged. Nothing was reported taken.
• Basketball bags containing $1,700 in valuables were reported stolen Aug. 12 from unlocked vehicles at Shamrock Park in the 5600 block of Snelling Avenue N. while three males, all under 19, were playing frisbee.
• A bike rack and two bicycles were reported stolen Aug. 12 from a parking space in an underground garage in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Aug. 13-14 from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 4300 block of Snail Lake Blvd.
• A GMC Sierra towing a 16-foot trailer reported stolen during the early morning hours of Aug. 14 from the 4700 block of Cumberland Street was later reported recovered Aug. 18 on Hodgson Road in North Oaks.
• A West. St. Paul woman, 33, was cited Aug. 15 on Rice Street and North Owasso Blvd. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display license plates, after she was pulled over for illegal passing. Her vehicle was towed for lack of a valid driver.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2000 Honda Odyssey overnight Aug. 16-17 while the vehicle was parked in the 800 block of Monterey Drive. The thieves left their jack behind.
• A Shoreview man, 30, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street for domestic assault. The case has been referred to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• An abandoned laptop was reported recovered Aug. 17 at a bus stop in the area of Highway 96 W. at Hodgson Road. The item was run through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) with negative results and placed into property.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Aug. 18 reported a male pounding on her window.
• A St. Paul woman, 23, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 18 on Hodgson Road and Grove Avenue for DWI after being pulled over for speeding and failure to stop at a red light. The driver failed the field sobriety test and DataMaster blood alcohol content test at 0.10.
• A Shoreview man in the 600 block of White Birch Drive is out $600 after being victimized Aug. 19 by a phishing scam in which he was supposedly instructed by his “boss” to purchase that amount in gift cards and send the codes via text to a confident trickster. He later discovered it was not his boss who made the request or received the money.
• A bicycle was reported stolen overnight Aug. 19-20 from an underground garage in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place. The lock was cut.
• A resident in the 200 block of Lilac Lane on Aug. 20 reported being notified by Credit Karma that two credit card accounts were opened in her name. There were no transactions on the cards at the time of the report.
• Construction workers at a vacant apartment building in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on Aug. 20 reported finding a substance inside a wall that they thought could be narcotics.
• A resident in the 900 block of Nancy Circle reported the tires on her vehicle flattened overnight Aug. 20-21 while it was parked in her driveway.
• A jump pack set was reported stolen overnight Aug. 20-21 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 700 block of Larson Lane.
• Two neighbors in the 5000 block of Alameda Street were reported at 7:53 a.m. Aug. 21 for having an ongoing dispute over a fallen tree branch.
