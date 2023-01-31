The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Golden Valley woman, 24, was arrested on a felony warrant Dec. 18 in the 4100 block of Sylvia Lane.
• A purse belonging to an employee was reported stolen Dec. 19 from a booth in the Dairy Queen in the 4600 block of Hodgson Road. When the purse was later found, the wallet was missing, and the complainant canceled the credit cards. Later, the wallet was found in a snowbank near Hodgson Road and Highway 96 with identification still inside. However, the credit cards and cash were missing.
• A tablet was reported stolen Dec. 20 from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Knight Street after its owner moved it at 7:00 a.m. and left it unlocked. When he returned at 8:00 a.m., the tablet was gone.
• A Blaine man, 30, and a St. Paul woman, 41, were arrested Dec. 20 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for various offenses after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out on a report of suspicious behavior. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and arrested the female driver in relation to an October fraud incident. The male passenger was arrested for shoplifting $1,146.34 worth of merchandise and on outstanding warrants.
• An 86-year-old New Richmond, Wisconsin, man was arrested for DUI at 6:44 a.m. Dec. 21 in the area of Rice Street and Rustic Place after deputies responded to the report of a vehicle parked near the railroad tracks. The subject was found inside the vehicle that was not running and that had iced-over windows. He was transported to the hospital and evaluated for DUI, after a blood draw warrant was served.
• A resident in the 3200 block of West Owasso Blvd. reported the front license plate of her vehicle stolen Dec. 24 when she came to her vehicle after attending church in Anoka and noticed it was missing. The plate number was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen, and the back plate was removed for destruction.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda CR-V parked in a driveway in the 4600 block of Dale Street N. over the weekend of Dec. 23-26. The damage amount totaled $2,000. Another catalytic converter was reported stolen Dec. 25 from a Honda CR-V parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Tomlyn Avenue. Neighbors heard a noise and saw a white Toyota RAV4 leaving the area, before calling 911.
• A juvenile male was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court for second-degree assault after deputies were called to the scene of four juvenile males fighting in the street. When deputies arrived, multiple males ran from the scene and four were detained. One juvenile male had been punched by three individuals, and another male was assaulted with a meat tenderizer. Although a perimeter was formed, and Roseville K-9 conducted an article search, the weapon used in the assault could not be found. After a lineup was conducted, and a juvenile male positively identified, that youth was booked at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center. His case has been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place on Dec. 26 reported her personal financial information used to purchase and ship items.
• A portable ice fishing shack was reported stolen overnight Dec. 27-28 from a pickup truck parked in a driveway in the 4200 block of Nancy Place.
• Numerous vehicles parked in an underground garage in the 400 block of Highway 96 were reported rummaged through overnight Dec. 28-29, after an unauthorized vehicle was seen entering the garage. The suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and entering parked vehicles, resulting in miscellaneous items of unknown value stolen.
• Deputies took custody of guns and ammunition belonging to a deceased relative Dec. 29 in the 5600 block of Chatsworth Street N. The items were collected and logged into property for destruction.
• A Shoreview man reported a wallet stolen Dec. 29 from his unlocked vehicle while he was skiing for one hour in Grass Lake Park and Nature Preserve in the 500 block of Gramsie Road. A credit card from inside the wallet was fraudulently used at Target within an hour after it was discovered missing.
• A Little Canada man, 71, was arrested for DUI Dec. 30 in the area of Hodgson Road and Virginia Avenue after deputies and the Lake Johanna Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident off the road. The driver required assistance to stand, and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. After the DataMaster showed a blood alcohol content of 0.14, the subject was transported to the law enforcement center and booked for gross misdemeanor DUI.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Churchill Place on Jan. 2 reported a squirrel with its foot stuck in a bird feeder on the patio.
• Employees at All Ways Drains on Jan. 2 reported more than $15,000 worth of tools stolen from the back of an open work van while the driver was unloading equipment behind the business in the 500 block of Shoreview Park Road. The serial numbers of the tools have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen.
• A resident in the 900 block of Amble Road reported a silver Toyota Highlander stolen from the driveway after he left it unlocked with the key fob inside overnight Jan. 3-4. The vehicle’s identification number has been entered into the NCIC, and a video from the neighbors has been obtained. The case is under investigation.
• A Richfield man, 29, was arrested for DUI at 4:23 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 5500 block of Lexington Avenue N. following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Lexington Avenue and County Road I. When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene of the accident, they met with the two drivers. The suspect was smoking and on the phone. As the suspect was admitting to being the cause of the accident, deputies detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Deputies performed a number of standard field sobriety tests on the driver, who performed poorly, registering a blood alcohol content of 0.149. A breath test at the patrol station within two hours of arrest showed a blood alcohol content of 0.18. The driver has been charged in Ramsey County Court on two counts of DWI.
• A Carver man on Jan. 6 reported his Audi A4 stolen from a parking space in front of an office building in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway after he left it running to warm up. His vehicle was recovered the next day in the 2100 block of County Road H in Mounds View. Deputies notified the victim on how to pick up his vehicle from the tow company lot.
• Deputies reported being involved in an accident at 6:49 a.m. Jan. 7 on eastbound Highway 96 and Lexington Avenue N. after the squad was struck in the left rear bumper by another vehicle making a left turn on yellow to head southbound on Lexington Avenue from westbound Highway 96. Deputies were transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation and returned to duty that afternoon. The squad was towed, as was the other vehicle.
• A Shoreview man, 18, was arrested for assaulting a juvenile female Jan. 8 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road, after deputies responded to a domestic. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney.
• A Burnsville woman, 27, was mailed a citation Jan. 9 after she didn’t turn up for an agreed-upon transaction in the 1000 block of Robinhood Place. A merchandise purchase was arranged through Facebook Marketplace and prepaid via Venmo. Deputies conducted an investigation of Facebook and financial transactions to determine the identity of the suspect. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney’s office for review of possible charges.
• A box containing $148 worth of vitamins was reported stolen Jan. 10 from a mailbox in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road. The box containing the vitamins was reported delivered at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 9, but didn’t fit into the building’s mailboxes and was left outside. The empty box was reported found in New Brighton on Jan. 10.
• Freedom gas station in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road on Jan. 10 reported an unknown person using counterfeit currency to purchase $15 worth of merchandise from the station store.
— Loretta Harding
