The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued at 1:13 a.m. April 24 following the arrival of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene of a physical domestic family dispute in the 5500 block of Chatsworth Street N. A male aggressor, 51, refused to speak to deputies, so the female victim was transported to a safe place. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for review of possible charges.
• A Prior Lake woman reported the passenger window of her vehicle broken in April 24 while it was parked at the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. A purse was stolen from the vehicle, and the victim’s credit cards were used at multiple locations to the tune of $1,800 in fraudulent charges.
• Domestic assault on a juvenile was reported April 25 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. The case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations unit for further study.
• An Andover man reported his wallet stolen in North St. Paul and his debit card used April 25 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. The thieves ran up more than $800 in fraudulent charges. The case is under investigation.
• A group home resident, 39, was reported April 25 for assaulting a staff member in the 200 block of North Owasso Blvd. The victim was transported to Unity Hospital in Fridley.
• A resident in the 500 block of Ridge Drive on April 27 reported mail containing a check stolen out of his mailbox. Video from the doorbell camera at the residence shows the check being stolen at 10:18 p.m. April 18. The unknown suspect then tried to cash the check at an unknown bank, but was unsuccessful. No money was lost.
• Burglary in the 400 block of County Road E was reported April 28 after items in a transparent container were stolen from a self-storage unit during the week of April 25-28.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Land Cruiser parked in a driveway in the 100 block of Bridge Street sometime during the week of April 23-28.
• A St. Paul man, 31, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. April 29 for domestic assault and for possession of narcotics after he fled the scene of the domestic in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue when deputies were called. However, deputies located him in the 3500 block of Cohansey Street following a suspicious activity call. The subject has been charged in Ramsey County Criminal Court.
• An Allentown, Wisconsin, woman reported her purse stolen April 29 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the Rice Creek Trail parking lot in the 1900 block of County Road I. A pair of Apple AirPods stolen from the vehicle were recovered on the north sidewalk of County Road I under I-35W. The victim canceled her credit cards and sustained no fraudulent charges at the time of the report. The value of the items taken: $1,500. The value of recovered items: $250. The value of securing your vehicle: priceless.
• A Columbia Heights man, 57, was arrested for DWI April 29 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. following a driving complaint in the area of Lexington Avenue and Red Fox Road. Deputies located the vehicle in a big-box store parking lot and arrested the driver. After the driver failed several standard field sobriety tests and a Datamaster test with a blood alcohol reading of 0.09, he was taken in to the law enforcement center and released pending further investigation.
• A Brooklyn Center woman reported the rear license plate stolen from her Hyundai Sonata during the early evening of April 29 while it was parked in an apartment lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue.
• Deputies advised a resident in the 1300 block of Willow Creek Lane at 9:09 p.m. April 29 on how to obtain an emergency order for protection (OFP) after a male tried to schedule an exorcism for her.
• A St. Paul man, 24, faces possible charges for violation of an OFP following an incident April 30 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue. After the victim became uncooperative and the subject went into hiding, deputies filed a report with the city attorney for consideration of charges.• A fight among adults and juveniles was reported at 6:40 p.m. April 30 in the pool area of the Shoreview Community Center. Deputies identified the combatants and filed an information report.
• A St. Paul man, 42, was arrested on three outstanding warrants at 10:16 p.m. May 1 in the area of I-694 at Victoria Street N. after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on his vehicle. The vehicle fled, and a short pursuit ensued but was terminated in the interest of safety. However, the driver helped out deputies by crashing, where he was then taken into custody. During the search incident to arrest, deputies found suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the impound lot.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight May 1-2 from a vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place.
• A man moving into a residence in the 200 block of Cottage Place reported a burglary May 2 after he discovered signs of a forced entry to the home and detached garage, along with items that had been moved around. However, nothing has been reported missing.
• A resident in the 600 block of Bucher Avenue on May 2 reported receiving a check mailed to her that had been cashed before she received it. Somewhere between Indiana and Minnesota, the check was intercepted and cashed at a bank located in Illinois.
• A St. Paul man reported his wallet lost May 2 while he was kayaking on Rice Creek in the area of Rice Creek Parkway and County Road I after he returned home and found the wallet missing. He canceled his credit cards and didn’t notice any fraudulent activity going on with the cards.
• A Centerville woman reported an unsuccessful attempt to use one of her credit cards at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. May 2 after her vehicle and purse had been stolen earlier in the day from Planet Fitness in Blaine. The Target store declined the card.
• A resident in the 200 block of Cottage Place reported a work toolbag stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in his driveway overnight May 2-3.
• A resident in the 4400 block of Victoria Street N. on May 3 reported the front license plate of his vehicle stolen while he was out shopping the day before. His plate had been replaced by a plate from a vehicle registered in St. Paul. The license plate number was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Shoreview man, 57, was arrested on several outstanding warrants at 10:51 p.m. May 3 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road after deputies were called out to check on a male who had been loitering around the hotel for the previous five hours. Identification research revealed the suspicious male had three outstanding Ramsey County warrants and one Hennepin County warrant out on him.
• Deputies on May 4 were summoned out to the scene of an attack robin going after a front door in the 3200 block of Owasso Heights Road every day for the past several months. Deputies advised the caller that nests have been built in the evergreens near the garage, and that the male bird was becoming aggressively territorial with his reflection in the storm door.
• A Lino Lakes couple on a motorcycle reported being shot at May 5 as they waited at a red light in the area of County Road J and I-35W. The complainants think the weapon may have been a salt pellet gun. The Blaine Police Department had received similar reports and suspect that the perpetrators may be kids living in the neighborhood.
• Raising Canes in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. on May 5 reported receiving threats on social media that their business would be shot up after the business advertised on Facebook that they were hiring. Suspect information was gathered, and the case is under investigation.
• A Lino Lakes man, 37, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. May 7 in the 3400 block of Victoria Street N. for theft from auto after the resident caught him and two accomplices in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from an RV parked in his driveway. The resident beat up the driver of the getaway vehicle, took the keys out of the vehicle’s ignition and forced the subject and his two accomplices to flee — shedding tools, catalytic converters and clothing in their frantic attempt to escape the law. However, witnesses and neighbors were on hand to help round up all three failed thieves.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
